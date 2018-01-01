Isaiah Thomas will make his long-awaited season debut for the Cavaliers Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, the team announced Monday.

Thomas, who was traded to Cleveland from the Celtics in the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to Boston, has not played at all this season due to a hip injury he suffered in March.

Let IT begin!@isaiahthomas will make his season debut tomorrow night in #CavsBlazers. pic.twitter.com/6FVVKknG0l — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 1, 2018

The official diagnosis was a right femoral-acetabular impingement with labral tear. He returned to the team but re-aggravated the injury in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semi finals against the Wizards and did not play the rest of the season. Boston was eventually eliminated by the Cavs in the Eastern Conference finals in five games.

Cleveland plays Boston on Wednesday, meaning the two-time All-Star could play against his former team depending on how the game against Portland goes. The Cavs are 24–12 this season.

Thomas averaged 28.9 points, 5.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds as the Celtics went 53-29 last year.