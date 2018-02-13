Ray Allen shared a message to Paul Pierce on Instagram Tuesday in honor of the Celtics legend getting his number retired Sunday.

The duo spent five seasons together in Boston, winning the franchise's 17th NBA title in 2008 and reaching the Finals once more in 2010.

After the 2011-2012 season, Allen left the Celtics in free agency to join the rival Heat where he picked up his second championship. The move created a bit of a rift between Allen and his former Boston teammates because the Celtics were eliminated by Miami in the playoffs each of Allen's last two years in Boston.

Although Allen and Pierce have since mended the fence, Allen was golfing the day of Pierce's jersey retirement instead of attending the ceremony like Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, Doc Rivers and Antoine Walker did.

Pierce said he was fine with Allen missing the ceremony, but was upset that Tony Allen and Glen Davis could not make it.

The post features pictures from the Celtics' title run and talks about Allen first arriving in Boston with Garnett before the 2007-08 season.

You can read it below:

What we did in 2008 was special! Not only by Boston standards but by professional sports standards. The truth is, without any one of us on that team we would’ve never been able to do the unthinkable. Going from last place in one year to winning a championship is unfathomable. But, we did it! WE did it- Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, Tony Allen, P.J. Brown, Sam Cassell, Glen Davis, Eddie House, Kendrick Perkins, Scott Pollard, James Posey, Leon Powe, Gabe Pruitt, Brian Scalabrine, Doc, Danny, everyone at the Celtics Organization, our wives, children, families, the Fans in The City of Boston and yes, me. Over the last few years I have been berated, lambasted and had my name smeared. You may not want to hear this, but I will always be a Celtic. (Fact). I will always cherish the bonds that I shared with all of my teammates and the people in the city of Boston. (Truth). We all gave everything we had. We all won and we all raised the 2008 NBA Championship banner together. (Ubuntu) Paul Pierce is the first guy that welcomed Kevin and me with open arms into his atmosphere from day one and we never looked back. Paul and I have spoken about our time together as teammates- going to battle night after night knowing we could count on one another and we have also talked about my decision to leave during free agency- a choice I made for my family. Despite what you may have heard or read or what is rumored- there is nothing but love. Paul and I are more interested in building bridges than putting up walls. To Paul, number 34, Congratulations on having your number raised up to the rafters. I salute you for your commitment to the city of Boston and to us the 2008 NBA Champions #thetruth

Allen averaged 16.7 points, shot 40.9 percent from three and made two All-Star teams while with the Celtics, and helped the team reach at least the second round in the playoffs each season. He is third in franchise history in three-pointers made behind Pierce and Walker.