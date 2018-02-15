NBA All-Star Weekend 2018 is finally here. And with all the craziness that comes with the festivities, it can be hard to keep track of the extensive schedule. The Crossover is here to keep you on track for the duration, with updates, winners and more as the weekend progresses.

2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule

Friday, Feb. 16

All times Eastern (ET)

12:30 p.m. | NBA Rising Stars Practice | NBA TV

7 p.m. | NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN

9 p.m. | Rising Stars Game | TNT

Saturday, Feb. 17

All times Eastern (ET)

1 p.m. | Hall of Fame Announcement | NBA TV

2 p.m. | NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day | NBA TV

7 p.m. | Commissioner Adam Silver media availability | NBA TV

8 p.m. | NBA All-Star Saturday Night | TNT

- NBA Skills Challenge (first event)

- Three-Point Contest (second event)

- Slam Dunk Contest (third event)

Sunday, Feb. 18

All times Eastern (ET)

1 p.m. | NBA Legends Brunch | NBA TV coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. | NBA G League International Challenge| NBA TV

8 p.m. | 67th NBA All-Star Game | TNT coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET

2018 NBA All-Star Preview Content

• Sneaker Preview: Collaborations take over All-Star Weekend

• Donovan Mitchell Q&A: '365 days ago I was watching All-Star in my dorm room'

• All-Star Selection: To avoid another All-Star calamity, NBA must fix voting process

• All-Star Jerseys: Jordan execs explain the 2018 NBA All-Star Game jerseys

• All-Star Winners: NBA increases All-Star Game winners' prize to $100k

• All-Star Draft: 10 questions about the NBA's first All-Star draft

• All-Star Starters: The Crossover's 2018 NBA All-Star Selections

• All-Star Reserves: The Crossover's 2018 NBA All-Star Selections

2018 All-Star Game Rosters

Team Steph

Starters: Steph Curry, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid

Reserves: Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Al Horford, Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry, Klay Thompson, Karl-Anthony Towns

​Team LeBron

Starters: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, *Paul George

Reserves: LaMarcus Aldridge, Bradley Beal, *Goran Dragic, *Andre Drummond, Victor Oladipo, *Kemba Walker, Russell Westbrook

2018 All-Star Weekend News

• Russell Westbrook thought LeBron picked him last in All-Star draft

• Goran Dragic makes first All-Star appearance as Kevin Love replacement

• Andre Drummond replaces John Wall in All-Star Game

• Kemba Walker replaces Kristaps Porzingis in All-Star Game

• Paul George replaces DeMarcus Cousins in All-Star Game

• Joel Embiid, Paul George, Klay Thompson headline All-Star Saturday

• Kevin Hart, Pharrel, N.E.R.D headline 2018 All-Star Entertainment

*Injury Replacement