NBA All-Star Weekend 2018 is finally here. And with all the craziness that comes with the festivities, it can be hard to keep track of the extensive schedule. The Crossover is here to keep you on track for the duration, with updates, winners and more as the weekend progresses.
2018 NBA All-Star Weekend Schedule
Friday, Feb. 16
All times Eastern (ET)
12:30 p.m. | NBA Rising Stars Practice | NBA TV
7 p.m. | NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN
9 p.m. | Rising Stars Game | TNT
Saturday, Feb. 17
All times Eastern (ET)
1 p.m. | Hall of Fame Announcement | NBA TV
2 p.m. | NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day | NBA TV
7 p.m. | Commissioner Adam Silver media availability | NBA TV
8 p.m. | NBA All-Star Saturday Night | TNT
- NBA Skills Challenge (first event)
- Three-Point Contest (second event)
- Slam Dunk Contest (third event)
Sunday, Feb. 18
All times Eastern (ET)
1 p.m. | NBA Legends Brunch | NBA TV coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET
4:30 p.m. | NBA G League International Challenge| NBA TV
8 p.m. | 67th NBA All-Star Game | TNT coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET
2018 NBA All-Star Preview Content
• Sneaker Preview: Collaborations take over All-Star Weekend
• Donovan Mitchell Q&A: '365 days ago I was watching All-Star in my dorm room'
• All-Star Selection:
• All-Star Jerseys:
• All-Star Winners:
• All-Star Draft:
• All-Star Starters:
• All-Star Reserves:
2018 All-Star Game Rosters
Team Steph
Starters: Steph Curry, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid
Reserves: Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Al Horford, Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry, Klay Thompson, Karl-Anthony Towns
Team LeBron
Starters: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, *Paul George
Reserves: LaMarcus Aldridge, Bradley Beal, *Goran Dragic, *Andre Drummond, Victor Oladipo, *Kemba Walker, Russell Westbrook
2018 All-Star Weekend News
• Russell Westbrook thought LeBron picked him last in All-Star draft
• Goran Dragic makes first All-Star appearance as Kevin Love replacement
• Andre Drummond replaces John Wall in All-Star Game
• Kemba Walker replaces Kristaps Porzingis in All-Star Game
• Paul George replaces DeMarcus Cousins in All-Star Game
• Joel Embiid, Paul George, Klay Thompson headline All-Star Saturday
• Kevin Hart, Pharrel, N.E.R.D headline 2018 All-Star Entertainment
*Injury Replacement