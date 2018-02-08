Kemba Walker Will Replace Kristaps Porzingis On Team LeBron In All-Star Game

This will be Kemba Walker's second All-Star nod.

By Khadrice Rollins
February 08, 2018

Hornets guard Kemba Walker was chosen as the injury replacement for Kirstaps Porzingis on Team LeBron in the All-Star Game, the league announced Thursday.

The league also announced Andre Drummond will replace Porzingis in the Taco Bell Skills Challenge.

Porzingis suffered a season-ending ACL tear Tuesday, knocking him out of what would have been his first All-Star Game.

This will be Walker's second appearance in the All-Star Game, with the first coming last season. Walker is averaging 22.6 points and 5.8 assists for the Hornets.

Walker is the fourth injury replacement for this year's All-Star Game. Paul George, Drummond and Goran Dragic replaced DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall and Kevin Love, respectively. All of the injured players were members of Team LeBron.

The All-Star Game will take place Feb. 18 in Los Angeles.

