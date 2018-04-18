The NBA world has been mourning the loss of Erin Popovich, the wife of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, since the team announced she died Wednesday.

While many players and coaches expressed their condolences on social media after learning of the news, some were made aware of the tragedy while in interviews.

TNT sideline reporter Allie LaForce told LeBron James of the news during their postgame interview shortly after he posted 46 points and 12 rebounds to help his Cavaliers tie their series against the Pacers at 1-1. The Athletic's Richard Deitsch reported LaForce gave James a warning before asking the question, and TNT's Ernie Johnson confirmed that LaForce gave James a heads up prior to the televised interview. James, who has faced Popovich three times in the NBA Finals so far throughout his career, took a moment to collect his thoughts and then offered up an emotional response.

Watch a portion of LeBron's interview with LaForce below.

LeBron James after the game finding out about the horrible news of Erin Popovich's passing pic.twitter.com/2hz7z2ysWp — ⓂarcusD (@_MarcusD2_) April 19, 2018

The members of TNT's Inside the NBA crew also offered up their support to the Popovich family.

"There's nothing you can really say. It's a tough situation."



The TNT crew mourns the loss of Erin Popovich, the wife of Spurs head coach, Gregg Popovich. pic.twitter.com/zg1Y6pQFS3 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 19, 2018

Kevin Durant, who is facing Popovich and the Spurs Thursday in San Antonio for Game 3 of their first-round series, was also alerted of the news during an interview, and offered his condolences as well after taking a moment to process it.

The circumstances around Mrs. Popovich's death were not announced.