Report: Hawks Coach Mike Budenholzer Withdraws From Suns Coaching Considerations

Budenholzer was given permission from the Hawks last week to talk to the Suns.

By Jenna West
April 19, 2018

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer has withdrawn from being considered for the Suns coaching job, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

The Arizona native was given permission from the Hawks last week to talk with the Suns.

The Suns interim coach Jay Triano is being considered for the job. Triano replaced Earl Watson after he was fired three games into the regular season.

Budenholzer has been with the Hawks since 2015, and he was the NBA Coach of the Year in 2015-16. He also spent over 15 years as an assistant with the Spurs and Gregg Popovich.

The Hawks went 24-58 this season.

