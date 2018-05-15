2018 NBA Draft: Who Got the No. 1 Pick?

The Suns won Tuesday's lottery, receiving the first pick in the 2018 NBA draft.

By Nihal Kolur
May 15, 2018

The Suns were awarded the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA draft in the draft lottery on Tuesday night.

The Suns came into Tuesday on the heels of a 21-61 season and will aim to improve their team through this year's loaded class. Check out the breakdown of each teams' lottery odds here. Check out Jeremy Woo's Big Board for both rounds of the 2018 NBA draft here.

This is the first time the Suns have won the draft lottery in franchise history.

The Draft will be held on Thursday, June 21 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

The Kings, Hawks, Grizzlies and Mavericks round out the top 5. The full draft order can be found here.

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)