Watch: J.R. Smith Says Game 3 Loss Hurts More Than Game 1 Defeat

In the postgame presser, JR Smith said this loss hurt more because the team lost at home. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 06, 2018

The Cavaliers' J.R. Smith said his team's Game 3 loss to the Warriors in the NBA Finals "hurt more" than their Game 1 loss. 

The Cavs lost Wednesday night 110–102 to take a 3–0 series lead. In the postgame presser, Smith said it hurt more because the team lost at home. 

Smith's mistake in the final seconds of regulation of Game 1 was one of the biggest reasons for the team's loss. Smith got the rebound from George Hill's missed free throw, but instead of putting it up, Smith took the ball to the three-point line near LeBron James. After a quick verbal exchange with James as both were too far away to get a clean shot off, Smith passed it to Hill in the corner. Hill was unable to get a shot off in time and the game went to overtime. The Cavs lost the first game 124–114. 

Smith had 13 points and four rebounds in Game 3, but the Warriors' Kevin Durant overpowered the Cavs and nailed a clutch three in the final seconds of the game. 

The Warriors can win the title with a win in Game 4 on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

