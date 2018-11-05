The Crossover's power rankings is back following another great week of NBA action that made us made us all super certain we know what the hell is going on in this league.

Some teams looked way worse from last week and some teams looked way better. But at the end of the day, none of it mattered because the Warriors looked like the Warriors.

For those of us who aren’t crying about Kevin Durant and DeMarcus Cousins “ruining the league” though, we could still have fun watching tons of great basketball.

Let’s get started for this week.

Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS via Getty Images

30. Cavaliers | Record Last Week: 1-2 | Overall Record: 1-8 | Previous Ranking: 30

Let’s play “Good news, bad news” real quick with the Cavaliers just to get them out of the way, because even those of you in Cleveland don’t really care what’s happening there.

Good news: The Cavaliers are not winless.

Bad news: The guy who the team announced would be the interim coach is refusing to call himself the interim coach until he gets a new contract.

Worse news: The veterans are reportedly saying the No. 8 pick from the draft doesn’t “know how to play” basketball.

#BelieveLAND

29. Bulls | Record Last Week : 0-4 | Overall Record: 2-8 | Previous Ranking: 27

Is anybody sticking Klay Thompson yet? No? I kinda had a feeling.

Like all of you, the Bulls’ week got a whole lot better after Monday. Allowing one dude to hit 14 threes while his teammates combined for another 10 is a gut punch to say the least. Chicago responded well by keeping things close against the Nuggets, Pacers and Rockets in their following games. But failing to steal a win in at least one of those three contests is why people in Chicago will spend a lot of time this year watching Duke to see which of the Blue Devils they might get to pair with Wendell Carter Jr. next season.

And in case you were wondering, the Bulls just gave up another three-pointer to Klay Thompson.

• GOLLIVER: John Wall, Wizards in need desperate need of a shake-up

28. Wizards | Record Last Week: 1-2 | Overall Record: 2-7 | Previous Ranking: 23

Dwight Howard has looked solid in his return from injury. The rest of the Wizards don’t look good and they aren’t returning from injury. Oklahoma City coming into D.C. to embarrass them on national TV might be the straw that broke the camel's back and made this team get its act together. Or, Sunday’s win over the Knicks was just a slightly more talented team (I think, maybe) getting a win at home against a younger team. Everything still looks pretty bad here though.

27. Suns | Record Last Week: 1-2 | Overall Record: 2-7 | Previous Ranking: 29

Devin Booker’s clutch jumpers against Memphis were further proof he is a professional bucket-getter. He doesn’t just score points, it’s more than that. Deandre Ayton only getting four shots and four free throws in 37 minutes in that game is further proof Phoenix is still a ways away from competing for anything important because there’s no reason the No. 1 pick should take less shots than Isaiah Canaan and Ryan Anderson.

26. Mavericks | Record Last Week: 0-3 | Overall Record: 2-7 | Previous Ranking: 19

If you were expecting to spend all season talking about how Luka Doncic is overrated and how a EuroLeague MVP is practically a participation trophy compared to a Naismith National Player of the Year award, it’s been a rough three weeks for you. If you were hoping the Mavericks were going to find a way to compete for a playoff spot this season, it’s been an even rougher three weeks for you. But unlike the Doncic haters, you can at least enjoy watching Doncic get buckets as he shoots almost 40% from three.

25. Knicks | Record Last Week: 2-2 | Overall Record: 3-7 | Previous Ranking: 28

Y’all taking in all that data, Knicks fans?

David Fizdale has so many young pieces and question marks on this roster, and getting all those guys on the court as much as possible is the best approach. Going with Noah Vonleh and Mitchell Robinson as the starting frontcourt was also a great decision.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Enes Kanter are the type of veterans who are perfect for this team, but it’s up to Fiz to make sure the focus is the young talent. Moving Kanter to the bench to allow Vonleh and Robinson to play more together is a slick move for a squad that is shaping its future identity. Vonleh has been the team’s best shot blocker through the regular season and Robinson showed off his abilities to protect the rim during the summer league. Obviously one of them will not have that starting spot next season when Kristaps Porzingis returns, but for now, get them out there with Frank Ntilikina and see just what the defense can become in New York.

Hardaway is doing everything he can to justify the contract he signed last offseason, and so far it’s working. As the season wanes on though, it would be wise for Fizdale to take the ball out of his hands even more to see what all the other guards on this roster have to offer. Without Kevin Knox on the court, there’s been a little less of a logjam for rotation spots on the perimeter, but there’s still a lot of bodies trying to get on the court.

Allonzo Trier and Damyean Dotson battling for time at shooting guard will make all the lows this season a bit easier to tolerate. Dotson’s steady production and three-point shooting are the types of traits that stabilize an offense. Trier’s ability to get to the foul line and get hot quickly are the types of traits that stabilize a bench and jump-start an offense when it needs a boost.

24. Magic | Record Last Week: 1-2 | Overall Record: 3-6 | Previous Ranking: 24

Orlando was doing everything it could to negate the first 40 minutes of basketball it played against the Spurs on Sunday. I want to take more out of how the Magic held on for the win on the road, but they made life way more difficult for themselves than they should have in the first place. At least they broke 100 points in the victory. They hadn’t done that in more than a week.

23. Heat | Record Last Week: 0-3 | Overall Record: 3-5 | Previous Ranking: 14

Ouch.

Miami’s offense has been scoring at basically the same clip all season, but the defense wasn’t quite there this week.

The Heat allowed more than 120 points for the first time all year against the Kings, and then proceeded to do it two more times when they played the Hornets and Hawks.

Monday’s game in Detroit will be the end of a three-game road trip, and returning home for the next four after that should leave the door open for Miami to make up for this ugly week. However, if the team is still going to struggle defending point guards, don’t bother looking ahead too much.

At least Josh Richardson continued his hot start to the season. As long as he continues to knock down shots from deep, he will open up room for others on the team to help him out with the scoring load. If he can get to the free throw line the way he did this past week, he can start to cement himself as a No. 1 option throughout this season.

22. Hawks | Record Last Week: 1-3 | Overall Record: 3-6 | Previous Ranking: 26

Trae Young had himself a week.

Yes, there wasn’t much winning going on in Atlanta besides the victory over the Heat, but the rookie gave fans a reason to be hype about what is on the way. When you put up 24 points in the one game you didn’t record at least eight assists, it seems safe to assume you are at least find finding some level of comfort at creating offense in the NBA.

Unfortunately for Atlanta, there is much more to the season than just seeing Young develop. So, things like squandering a 9-for-13 performance from Young by losing to the Cavaliers without Kevin Love by 22 points in their first game without Tyronn Lue is why the Hawks need to stay so low in the rankings. Getting completely stomped out by the Kings didn’t help matters either.

There’s only but so much you can legitimately expect out of Taurean Prince and Kent Bazemore on a nightly basis, but if they can keep pitching in upward of 14 points a game, they should provide enough of a threat to allow Young to keep improving.

21. Pistons | Record Last Week: 0-3 | Overall Record: 4-4 | Previous Ranking: 11

This was a tough road trip for the Pistons. They had a chance at revenge in Boston, but then Blake Griffin threw the ball away with one of the sloppiest late-game turnovers you will ever see. They were on the verge of victory in Brooklyn, but Spencer Dinwiddie hit a triple to send the game to overtime and then another triple in the extra period to give the Nets a one-point win. The game against the Sixers seemed like the perfect time to turn things around considering how impressive their win over Philadelphia was earlier in the season, but Joel Embiid started building his next property unit in Andre Drummond’s head. Hopefully, going home will make things better.

Harry How/Getty Images

20. Lakers | Record Last Week: 2-2 | Overall Record: 4-6 | Previous Ranking: 15

Did Luke Walton get fired yet? More importantly, did Lue get hired yet? Magic Johnson can say the job is safe all he wants, but we’re going to get these jokes off until LeBron’s entirely out of patience. I’m not going to be in the locker room when that happens, so I’m eagerly awaiting to see if the season does reach that point. I need something to laugh at postgame besides Charles Barkley not knowing who is or isn’t in the NBA still.

19. Timberwolves | Record Last Week: 2-2 | Overall Record: 4-6 | Previous Ranking: 22

So apparently we just got to wait until the day of the game to figure out whether or not we’re going to get to watch Buckets. While you might not enjoy that as a fan, imagine how Karl-Anthony Towns feels. He finally had a good game with Butler on the court in the win over the Lakers, but in the loss to the Warriors, he needed 13 shots for 13 points and he was a minus-15. Jimmy was a minus-19 in that game, but we already know he was in there rooting for Golden State just like all the spectators in Oracle. He mostly showed to see who was going to go off for the defending champions this time around.

18. Rockets | Record Last Week: 2-1 | Overall Record: 3-5 | Previous Ranking: 18

Back-to-back wins make everything feel a little bit different. After getting thumped by the Trail Blazers to start their week, Mike D’Antoni let it be known his team was “playing like crap.” Now, after a pair of road wins, Houston is in position to make its horrendous start a problem of the past if it can pull out at least three wins in two games against the Pacers, one against the Thunder and another against the Spurs. And for everybody out there who got lazy on Halloween and repurposed their Hoodie Melo costume from last year by wrapping a towel around their waist and walking around with a loofa and some soap on a rope to go as “Washed Up”, know that Carmelo’s scored at least 17 in four of the last five and shot 44.4% from distance during that stretch.

• WOO: What is behind Kings' surprising hot start?

17. Kings | Record Last Week: 3-1 | Overall Record: 6-4 | Previous Ranking: 25

De’Aaron Fox is a problem. His 20 points, 8.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds over the course of the week were all the confirmation I need to think Sacramento has a potential All-Star running point right now. Don’t expect the wins to keep piling up like this for the Kings, but if Willie Cauley-Stein and Nemanja Bjelica can keep up with what they’ve done to start the year as a formidable frontcourt pairing and Buddy Hield stays above 40% shooting from three, they will at least be entertaining and create an environment that allows Fox to continue to improve.

16. Nets | Record Last Week: 2-2 | Overall Record: 4-6 | Previous Ranking: 20

Jarrett Allen is continuing to come into his own throughout this season. His presence at the center of Brooklyn’s defense isn’t at the level of Joel Embiid or Rudy Gobert, but he could be on his way there depending on how he can continue to deal with switches and holding his own on the perimeter when he’s forced out there. D’Angelo Russell’s emergence as a three-point threat will be crucial if he’s going to elevate to the next level as a lead guard.

15. Jazz | Record Last Week: 0-3 | Overall Record: 4-5 | Previous Ranking: 6

Utah gave up fewer and fewer points over the course of the week, so that’s a plus. The week started with the Jazz giving up 128 to the Timberwolves without Jimmy Butler, and that’s the lowest of lows. The week ended with a horrid 6-for-31 three-point shooting performance in Denver that left everybody ready to forget the Jazz even played basketball this week.

14. Pelicans | Record Last Week: 0-4 | Overall Record: 4-5 | Previous Ranking: 5

They were without Anthony Davis for two of the games this week, but 0-4 is still 0-4. The losses to the Spurs, Nuggets and Trail Blazers hurt a tremendous amount. If you remember the giant jumble last season that led to people creating spreadsheets to actually understand what all the tiebreaker scenarios were, you would agree that losing to the Kings and Suns this week would have been way less significant, even if Anthony Davis was on the court for those games.

13. Clippers | Record Last Week: 1-2 | Overall Record: 5-4 | Previous Ranking: 13

Orlando might be the perfect place to end a road trip. You get to see Disney World and there’s a good chance you end your travels with a victory. An astonishingly bad third quarter in Oklahoma City got this week off to a bad start for the Clippers, but playing the Magic allowed the week to end on a higher note.

12. Thunder | Record Last Week: 3-0 | Overall Record: 4-4 | Previous Ranking: 22

What a difference a week makes.

Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder finding a good balance playing with each other is a big help, but so are the contributions from the others. Hamidou Diallo is doing everything he can to force Billy Donovan to play him more minutes, but Alex Abrines’s improved defense and steady shooting stroke could keep him from making a bigger jump. Nerlens Noel as a backup center is also allowing the interior defense to stay at close even when Steven Adams is out.

11. Grizzlies | Record Last Week: 2-1 | Overall Record: 5-3 | Previous Ranking: 16

Mike Conley has got to get his shooting touch down if this team is going to battle for a playoff spot. Sunday’s close loss in Phoenix is one this team is going to want back come April, but the win in Utah on Friday is something it can build off right now. Garrett Temple’s production as the third option combined with Jaren Jackson Jr.’s development throughout the year will determine if Conley and Marc Gasol will be the leaders of either a scrappy bunch that fights for every victory or a 38-44 team that left too many wins on the table.

10. Hornets | Record Last Week: 2-1 | Overall Record: 5-5 | Previous Ranking: 17

If it wasn’t for Westbrook and Abrines, the Hornets would have had a perfect week highlighted by a vintage Tony Parker masterpiece in Miami. Instead, Charlotte picked up a home loss after leading by as many as 19 points in the game. Still, they took care of business against the Heat and made sure to beat the brakes off the Cavaliers, so it was mostly positives these past seven days. If Malik Monk can prove he is a legit second scoring option next to Kemba Walker, expect to see the threes fly down in Charlotte between the two of them.

• SHAPIRO: Don't count out the Spurs yet

9. Spurs | Record Last Week: 3-1 | Overall Record: 6-3 | Previous Ranking: 10

You can’t go down 26 to the Magic at home. I don’t care if you were playing the Shaq and Penny Magic on 2K. You can’t go down 26 to the Magic at home.

Outside of Sunday, it was a great week for Gregg Popovich’s team. Turns out, this DeMar DeRozan guy is really good at basketball. Who would have thought arguably the greatest coach ever could get so much out of a four-time All-Star?

8. 76ers | Record Last Week: 2-2 | Overall Record: 6-5 | Previous Ranking: 7

Embiid can’t stop putting up 30 and 10 until he’s either put one person from every team on a poster or his Instagram. It’s the same level of embarrassment for the victim, but sometimes there isn’t a specific play to get shared on social media. Either way, there’s a clever caption to go with the photo and some jabroni from Philadelphia clogging up your mentions reminding you to Trust the Process.

7. Pacers | Record Last Week: 3-1 | Overall Record: 7-3 | Previous Ranking: 9

Are you loving season two of The Victor Oladipo Show as much as I am?

The dagger against the Celtics was one of the coldest things to ever happen in the state of Indiana since Michael Jackson first learned to Moonwalk. The Pacers are going to need Dipo to be more reliable from beyond the arc than he was this week if he’s going to let it fly so much this season, but as long as he continues to step up in the big moments of close games, the rest of the team will plug whatever holes need to be filled from night-to-night to put Indiana in position to win.

Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

6. Trail Blazers | Record Last Week : 4-1 | Overall Record: 7-3 | Previous Ranking: 12

It’s alway nice when you can play a team and not face its best player. No Anthony Davis or Jimmy Butler in Portland this week might have angered a few fans, but seeing the Trail Blazers rack up wins early on will probably help those people get over it.

Dame is doing everything in his power to make you look at him as a top-five player in this league, because that’s what it means to be first team All-NBA, and unlike most All-Star games, that’s an accolade he was not snubbed from. This week, however, Lillard’s scoring took a slight dip in the Trail Blazers’ victories as the role players continued their dominance.

It was Zach Collins with 17 points against the Pacers and then Jusuf Nurkic with 22 and 10 in Houston and 20 and nine at home against the Pelicans. Meyers Leonard chipped in 15 and 12 in Sunday’s victory over the Timberwolves as Nurkic led the way with 19 points.

The contributions from the post make this team much more fierce, but without C.J. McCollum operating at last year’s pace, not too much will matter. His shooting percentage went up over the last week, but his scoring hasn’t been quite where it was last year or the season prior. Lillard taking over a bit more than before limits just how much McCollum can add on the offensive end, but he needs to be over 20 points a night no matter what Dame is providing if the Trail Blazers are going to make up for the disastrous end to last season. Doing slightly less to start the year as Lillard and other players make bigger contributions might mean McCollum has better legs come the end of the year though.

5. Bucks | Record Last Week: 2-1 | Overall Record: 8-1 | Previous Ranking: 3

Remember when I told you last week how the Bucks have this 6’11” freak of nature WHO CAN LITERALLY JUMP OVER HIS OPPONENTS? Guess what? HE DID JUST THAT SUNDAY.

😤 Run it back for Giannis! 😤 pic.twitter.com/V9tWwMYjDh — NBA (@NBA) November 4, 2018

We could spend time talking about how the loss in Boston, particularly the subpar late-game execution, is a sign Milwaukee still has a lot to improve on if it wants to finally get out the first round, but it’s November, and Giannis dunked on Kosta Koufos so hard nothing else matters in the entire state of Wisconsin until Christmas.

4. Celtics | Record Last Week: 2-1 | Overall Record: 6-3 | Previous Ranking: 4

Brad Stevens needs to find a way to make this offense more lethal. The Magic are the only other team that’s yet to put up 120 points in a game this season and the Suns are the only team besides Orlando to average less points so far. Luckily, Boston is allowing the fewest points in the league. The offense can’t stay this bad forever, but as long as it does, it feels like the main aspect to discuss with this team. And Marcus Morris. Morris scoring one less total point than Jayson Tatum through nine games is great, but also troubling at the same time.

3. Nuggets | Record Last Week : 4-0 | Overall Record: 8-1 | Previous Ranking: 8

The defense in Denver is holding up well through three weeks, and because I for some reason feel obligated to continue mentioning Paul Millsap when discussing this team, it’s important to note he’s at the center of that effort. The Nuggets are third in the league in points allowed and point differential, but 16th in scoring. When this team gets Will Barton and Isaiah Thomas back the offense should see a jump, and depending on how well the defense holds, that will determine if this is just a fun regular season squad or a serious playoff threat in the West.

• MAHONEY: Kyle Lowry and the Subtle Art of the Assist

2. Raptors | Record Last Week : 3-1 | Overall Record: 9-1 | Previous Ranking: 1

With or without Kawhi Leonard this team is good. With Kawhi they are the second-best team in the NBA right now. Without him, they can still go on the road and run the Lakers out of Staples Center through three quarters.

We got cheated out of seeing Kawhi vs. Giannis on Monday, but watching the two-time Defensive Player of the Year turn Ben Simmons into a walking turnover machine was a decent substitute. The more and more Leonard gets to leave his imprint on this unit, the scarier Toronto gets on that end. As teammates learn how to better work off the guy who can create steals with his back turned, forcing turnovers and closing possessions will be even easier.

On the other end of the court, Kyle Lowry has his hands on everything and is setting the tempo. His league-high 11.2 assists per game are about four more than his career-high, and with the way this offense is scoring and how effortless it is for them to jump into transition makes it seem possible he will finish with double-digit helpers.

Nick Nurse will likely need to lighten up Danny Green’s minutes as the season goes on, but the time being, his floor spacing and experience are major bonuses.

1. Warriors | Record Last Week : 3-0 | Overall Record: 9-2 | Previous Ranking: 2

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHA

*Pauses to take a breath

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHA

Klay made 14 threes. He’s the third option and he made 14 threes. He could have made more if Steve Kerr would stop being a jerk and just let us enjoy this team for all four quarters when everything’s clicking like Pusha-T imagined. They’ll probably fall from this spot at some point this season, but then Trey5 or Wardell will put up 53 on 16 shots in 17 minutes or something stupid and then we’ll all remember the fun part of the NBA is watching people play basketball at a ridiculously high level and not just waiting to see who wins the title. Enjoy it all now because you’re going to be mad in June when none of them score 30 and they shoot less than 50% combined and they still win.