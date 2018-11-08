After starting the season 1–10, the Cleveland Cavaliers look like one of the worst teams in the NBA this year. On Wednesday, Paul Pierce took that notion one step further, saying the Cavs might even be worse than college basketball's fourth-ranked team.

Pierce, a former NBA star now serving as an analyst on ESPN, speculated whether or not the Cavaliers could beat Duke's star-studded unit during a segment after the Blue Devils 118–84 win over No. 2 Kentucky.

"Y'all see that Duke game last night?" Pierce asked rhetorically. "They could beat Cleveland. You heard it here first."

The LeBron-less Cavaliers are coming off of a 95–86 loss to the Thunder. Meanwhile, Duke's Zion Williamson is already receiving LeBron-like comparisons. Williamson, a top-five recruit and a projected top prospect for the 2019 draft, scored 28 points and went 11-of-13 from the field in Tuesday night's win over Kentucky

The night was full of fantastic finishes and highlight-worthy moments, and if that performance was any indication of what's to come for this young team—and if the Cavaliers continue their disastrous start to the season—it may not be the last time such a comparison is made.