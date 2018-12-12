Tristan Thompson Was the Most Searched Athlete on Google in 2018

The World Cup was the most searched term on Google in 2018.

By Kaelen Jones
December 12, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson was the most searched athlete on Google in 2018.

After Thompson, Google trends revealed that the other most searched athletes were Shaun White, Lindsey Vonn, Le'Veon Bell, Kawhi Leonard, Dez Bryant, Nick Foles, Chloe Kim, Naomi Osaka and Johnny Weir.

The World Cup was the most searched term and the most searched news event.

The Cavaliers, Boston Red Sox, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears and Milwaukee Brewers were the most searched professional teams.

Per Google trends, Thompson's name was most often searched during the week of April 8-14. It was the same time the public became aware that Thompson supposedly cheated on Khloe Kardashian.

