How Many Championships Have the Celtics Won?

The Celtics are one of the most historic franchises in the NBA.

By Nihal Kolur
May 02, 2018

The Boston Celtics are one of the most successful franchises in NBA history.

Led by Bill Russell, Boston won 11 NBA championships from 1957-1969. Five years later, the Celtics won their 12th. And just two years after that, their 13th.

In the 1980s, Boston drafted legend Larry Bird, who led them to titles in 1981, 1984 and 1986 before succumbing to injuries. With 15 titles at the time, the Celtics had won significantly more championships than the second place Lakers, who had won 10 by 1986. 

Although the Celtics would face a championship drought of over 20 years, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen would lead Boston to the glory land again in 2008, their most recent title.

The Celtics have a total of 17 championship banners hanging at the TD Garden. 

