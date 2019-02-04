Kobe Bryant Says James Harden, Rockets Can't Win Championship With Current Style of Play

Bryant expressed skepticism regarding the sustainability of James Harden's recent scoring tear.

By Michael Shapiro
February 04, 2019

James Harden has pulled off an impressive Kobe Bryant impersonation over the last two months with 41.3 points per game since Dec. 8. But the Mamba himself is skeptical of Harden's scoring tear. 

"I don't think that style is ever going to win a championship," Bryant told ESPN's Rachel Nichols on Monday. "But at the same time, you have to keep your team's head above water to win games."

The five-time champion didn't criticize Harden with his comments but expressed concern over Houston's style of play. He added optimism that balance will return to the Rockets' offense with Chris Paul returning to full health. Paul missed 17 games in December and January with a hamstring injury before he returned to Houston's lineup on Jan. 27.

[tweet: https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1092543503819857920]

Harden is averaging 36.3 points per game this season and leads the NBA. Bryant's career high came in 2005-06 when he averaged 35.4 points per game. 

You May Like

More NBA

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message