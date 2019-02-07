The Memphis Grizzlies will not trade star point guard Mike Conley, according to ESPN's Wojnarowski.

Conley, 31, is averaging 20.3 points and 6.3 assists per game and has started all 52 games he's appeared in for the Grizzlies this season. Last year, he appeared in just 12 games amid dealing with a nagging Achilles injury before undergoing season-ending heel surgery.

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, it was reported that Memphis was listening to trade offers for Conley, as well as veteran center Marc Gasol. It marked the first time the Grizzlies had been prepared to deal Conley, who was in his 12th season with the franchise. Gasol was dealt to the Raptors Thursday in excahnge for Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Milles and a 2024 second-round pick to the Grizzlies in exchange for Gasol.

MANNIX: Why Did the Grizzlies Wait So Long to Test Market on Conley-Gasol?

Per Sports Illustrated's Jake Fischer, Memphis held dialogue with the Jazz and Detroit Pistons surrounding a potential deal for Conley. The Toronto Raptors also inquired and offered All-Star guard Kyle Lowry and center Jonas Valanciunas in exchange for Conley and Gasol.

Conley agreed to a five-year, $153 million max contract with Memphis in 2016, which at the time was the richest deal in NBA history. He can be terminated from his deal in 2020-21, but would receive $22.4 million of his guaranteed $34.5 million salary.