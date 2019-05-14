The NBA draft lottery is finally upon us.

The Draft will be held on Thursday, June 20 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The lottery, however, will be held Tuesday, May 14 in Chicago.

The New York Knicks, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Phoenix Suns have the best odds of landing the No. 1 overall pick at 14%.

Check out the breakdown of each teams' lottery odds here. Check out Jeremy Woo's Big Board for the 2019 NBA draft here.

Here's how to watch the entire draft lottery coverage.

Time: Tuesday, May 14, 8:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Full Team Odds: Team-by-Team chances at landing the No. 1 Pick