Klay Thompson's father, Mychal, told the San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau that there is "no question" Klay will re-sign with the Warriors even after the All-Star guard tore his left ACL. Golden State is expected to still offer him a full five-year maximum deal.

Thompson left Game 6 of the Finals late in the third quarter after a hard foul from Danny Green. Thompson came down awkwardly on his left leg, and his knee buckled as his foot made contact with the hardwood. The team announced that Thompson underwent an MRI following his exit, which confirmed the tear. Thompson was the game's leading scorer with 30 points before the injury.

The sharp-shooter is expected to miss 9-10 months with the injury, which put his future with the Warriors in question as he approaches free agency and was expected to seek a max contract extension this offseason.

Despite questions about his return next season, it was reported that Thompson prefers to re-sign with the Warriors but could still weigh other suitors. His father seemed to confirm that Golden State is his son's priority.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob told Yahoo Sports! that the team was still prioritizing bringing Thompson back next season.

"I don’t know yet what we’re going to do [with Klay],” Lacob said. “I’ve said for a long time I want Klay to be a Warrior for life, and so this doesn’t change anything as far as I’m concerned.”

Thompson's injury, although it doesn't seem likely to impact his free agency anymore, still impacted Golden State's 2020 NBA title odds. News of his lengthy recovery knocked the Warriors out of the top spot in the odds as the Lakers took over as favorites.