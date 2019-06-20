Virginia point guard Ty Jerome is reportedly headed to the Phoenix Suns with the No. 24 pick in the 2019 NBA draft.

The pick was originally owned by the Philadelphia 76ers, who traded it to the Celtics earlier in the draft before Boston sent it to Phoenix, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jerome was the second Cavalier to be taken in this year's draft after the Atlanta Hawks acquired forward De'Andre Hunter with the No. 4 pick. The two-year starter helped lead Virginia to the program's first-ever national championship during his final season, completing the Cavaliers redemption run after their infamous first-round loss the year prior.

The 6'5", 195-pound junior was coach Tony Bennett's starting floor general, leading the Cavaliers with 5.5 assists per game and 202 dimes on the season. Jerome also led Virginia in steals and finished his junior campaign with 79 three-pointers, second-best on the team.

Jerome averaged 13.6 points, shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.9% from deep.

SI NBA draft expert Jeremy Woo’s breakdown: It’s tough to see Jerome’s stock getting much higher after Virginia won the national title, and he’s played his way onto the cusp of the first round. Although his body type leaves something to be desired, he has good positional size and substantial role-player chops. Jerome is a capable shooter and playmaker with a strong feel for the game and good amount of finesse scoring the ball. He’s a steady decision-maker who excels creating good looks for himself and others in pressure situations, and could be a plug-and-play backcourt piece early in his career. Jerome is a tough, willing defender, but bigger players could still give him some issues. His craftiness and intangibles should bridge the gap.

Woo's Grade: B+

Phoenix has had a bit of a puzzling day at the draft, ultimately maneuvering out of No. 6, down to No. 11, and then coming back here at No. 24 to get this pick from Boston, who had just acquired it from Philadelphia. This is much better value than Cam Johnson at No. 11, and the hope is that Jerome’s impressive shooting, intangibles and basketball savvy turn him into a viable role player. He fits well with Devin Booker as a potential long-term rotation piece.