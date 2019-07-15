Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka checked in with new All-Star center Anthony Davis quite frequently throughout the first week of free agency.

In an interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols following his introductory news conference, Davis said Pelinka called him "every 30 to 45 minutes" to discuss potential free-agent signings.

"Rob would call me: 'AD, what you think about him?' 'All right, cool.' Right back, 'AD, you know, this is what is going on with him.' 'All right, cool. All right,'" Davis said. "Sometimes I had to tell him, like, 'Rob, I'm in the movies.' He'd be, like, 'All right, well, call me as soon as you get out.' But we're trying to put the best team around us, and I think he did a great job of doing it."

Great conversation with @AntDavis23, on finally becoming a Laker, whether he'd change anything about the last year, trying to recruit Kawhi, why he thinks the Lakers are poised for a title...and oh yeah, I asked him how long he's planning on staying, too. pic.twitter.com/tzEXqU6KNo — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) July 15, 2019

Davis was officially introduced as a Laker on Saturday after he was acquired in a blockbuster deal that sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, the draft rights to the No. 4 overall pick De'Andre Hunter, two first-round picks, a first-round pick swap and cash to the Pelicans.

The Lakers, who were in the running to land Kawhi Leonard before the All-Star free agent's decision to sign with the Clippers, began filling out the roster around LeBron James and Davis by agreeing to a two-year, $30 million deal with Danny Green. The Lakers continued to expand on their supporting cast by adding free agent center DeMarcus Cousins on a one-year deal, $3.5 million deal.

Los Angeles also re-signed three players from last season, bringing back Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee and Alex Caruso on two-year deals while also signing Rajon Rondo and Quinn Cook.

In addition to discussing his conversations with Pelinka, Davis, who is set to become a free agent next summer, addressed his future with the Lakers.

"Honestly, Rachel, I'm just focused on this season. I don't know what's going to happen. I have one year here, so I'm going make the best of this year," Davis said. "And when that time comes around in the summer or, you know, whenever the season's over -- hopefully, around, you know, mid-June, after we just had a parade, and I need a couple days to think -- then we can talk about that. But until then, I'm trying to do whatever I can to help this team win this year."

Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 2018. He has career averages of 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks across seven years in the league.