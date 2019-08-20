Kawhi Leonard made a major impact in Southern California on Tuesday when the two-time NBA champion, the Clippers Foundation and the non-profit Baby2Baby announced they are gifting one million backpacks to students across the area. Every student in Moreno Valley Unified, Inglewood Unified and Los Angeles Unified School Districts will receive a new backpack, per a release from the Clippers.

The announcement came two months before Leonard plays in his first game with the Clippers.

“My goal this year is to make a meaningful contribution both on and off the court," Leonard said at Cloverdale Elementary School in his hometown of Moreno Valley, Calif. "This felt like the right way to get started. It was important to me to make this announcement in my hometown of Moreno Valley at my former Elementary School, but the benefits this program will have across all of Los Angeles makes today even more special."

𝐁𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭.@kawhileonard returns to his Moreno Valley elementary school to kick off donating one million backpacks to SoCal students! pic.twitter.com/EDXc61m4bo — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 20, 2019

Leonard signed a three-year contract with the Clippers in July. He joins Los Angeles after winning Finals MVP with the Raptors in 2018-19.