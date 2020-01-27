Mavericks Announce No Player Will Ever Wear No. 24 Again in Honor of Kobe Bryant

No Dallas Mavericks player will ever wear the No. 24 again in honor of Kobe Bryant, owner Mark Cuban said in a statement Sunday.

Bryant died suddenly earlier Sunday in a helicopter crash that killed nine people, including his daughter Gianna.

"We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna," Cuban said in a statement. "Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father.

"Our hearts go out to all the lives lost and the families impacted by this terrible tragedy. We send our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa and the family, the Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere."

Following the news of Bryant's death, tons of people from around the sports world paid their respects to Bryant. Among others include Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal and President Barack Obama.

Games continued on as normal on Sunday, but players honored Bryant on-court.

The 2020 Grammy Awards took place in the Staples Center Sunday night, and Host Alicia Keys framed the event by acknowledging Bryant's death in her opening remarks.

Earlier in the day, following the news of Bryant's sudden death, fans started gathering outside of the Staples Center to honor the late Lakers legend.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli and Altobelli's daughter Alyssa and wife Keri were also aboard the helicopter and killed.

