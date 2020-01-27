LeBron James and Kobe Bryant shared a phone call late Saturday night after James passed Bryant for third on the NBA all-time scoring list, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

According to Charania, several Lakers players listened in to the call.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif. Bryant was 41.

As the news of Bryant's death spread, the sports world was sent into a wave of shock.

Lakers executives, including Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, gathered at the team's facility on Sunday, according to the LA Times. General manager Rob Pelinka, who was Bryant’s agent and a close family friend, reportedly also spent time on Sunday with Bryant’s widow, Vanessa. The team released its first statement related to Bryant's death Monday, commenting specifically on the postponement of Tuesday's game against the Clippers. James has also not yet issued a public comment on Bryant's death.

Countless Laker greats were among those who honored Bryant. Magic Johnson called him "the greatest Laker of all-time." Shaquille O'Neal said that there were "no words to express the pain" he was feeling. Phil Jackson said that Bryant "transcended the norm," and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said he was "much more than an athlete."

After James passed Bryant on the all-time scoring list, James expressed his appreciation of Bryant publicly, saying, "I'm happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the all-time greatest basketball players to ever play, one of the all-time greatest Lakers. The man has two jerseys hanging up in Staples Center. It's just crazy."

Bryant congratulated James on Twitter and wrote: "Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644"

The Lakers have not played since Bryant's death. The NBA announced Monday evening that Tuesday night's game against the Clippers would be postponed and rescheduled for a later date.

The Lakers' first scheduled game after Bryant's death was Tuesday. The Lakers are set to play next on Friday when they host the Trail Blazers. Tipoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

