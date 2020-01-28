Kobe Sneaker Tributes: Luka Doncic, Breanna Stewart Among Players Honoring Bryant
Monday night's basketball action saw countless players pay tribute to the sudden death of Kobe Bryant and the other eight victims of Sunday's helicopter crash by writing messages on their sneakers.
On Sunday, players also wrote messages on their sneakers paying tribute to Bryant. Arenas held moments of silence and teams opened with intentional 24-second and 8-second violations as a further gesture.
Similar tributes were paid across arenas on Monday night.
Below are some of the Kobe-related messages displayed on sneakers from Monday's games:
