Remembering Kobe: Lakers Honor Bryant In First Game Since Death With Countless Tributes

Tributes honoring Kobe Bryant were in abundance at Staples Center ahead of the team's first game since he and his 13-year-old Gianna's death. LeBron James addressed the home crowd with a series of reflective and emotional remarks just before tipoff.

Moments earlier, Usher stood at center court and sang "Amazing Grace." Cellist Ben Hong performed "Hallelujah" as a montage of Bryant's career and life played on the jumbotron. Boyz II Men also sang the National Anthem as Bryant's two jerseys were lit in the rafters.

Additionally, 24.2 seconds of silence were observed, honoring Bryant and his daughter.

The Lakers have left two courtside seats vacant in honor of the two Bryants.

The team wore No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys out during warmups.

A Bryant No. 24 jersey was captured pregame hanging next to LeBron James' locker.

A decal has been put down on the Staples Center floor.

Jersey patches commemorating Bryant's death have also been sewn onto jerseys.

Additionally, t-shirts with Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24 on them are placed onto seats, while coaches on the bench will all wear a pair of Kobe's signature sneakers during the game.

Earlier Friday, Staples Center asked that fans without tickets to the Lakers' game against the Trail Blazers watch the tribute to Bryant and the eight other people killed in Sunday's helicopter from home. The game is expected to tip at 10:30 p.m. ET with a pregame tribute beforehand.

Bryant and Gianna were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Friday marked the first Lakers game since his death as the NBA decided to postpone Tuesday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. The team reunited for a luncheon and shared their own memories of the Lakers legend. The team practiced on Wednesday and Thursday but coach Frank Vogel was the only person who spoke to the media.

LeBron and Anthony Davis have not spoken to the media yet, though both posted emotional tributes on Instagram. Both James and Davis also received tattoos earlier this week in honor of Bryant.

Bryant is the only player to have two numbers retired and hanging from the rafters. The team retired his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys in Dec. 2017.

Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and their three daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

