In the wake of Kobe Bryant's sudden death, LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both gotten tattoos paying tribute to the late Lakers star.

James revealed his tattoo on Friday night, ahead of his team's first game since Bryant's death.

California-based tattoo artist Vanessa Aurelia shared a video on her Instagram story Thursday that showed her work on James' left thigh and Davis' right thigh.

James' tattoo was reportedly on display during Thursday's practice, though it was covered in cellophane tape to help it heal.

Neither James nor Davis have addressed the media regarding Bryant, but both have taken to social media to comment on the death of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

"I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!" James wrote in an Instagram post showing photos of them together. "I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!!"

Davis wrote, "Man this is a tough one for me! You were the first guy to put me under your wing and show me the ins and outs of the league. Had so many great convos about so many things and I will cherish those moments forever. Love you forever, Bean!"

Last Saturday, James surpassed Bryant for third on the NBA's all-time scoring list. After the game, James expressed his appreciation of Bryant and said, "I'm happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the all-time greatest basketball players to ever play, one of the all-time greatest Lakers. The man has two jerseys hanging up in Staples Center. It's just crazy."

Bryant congratulated James on Twitter and wrote: "Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644"

The two also reportedly shared a phone call late Saturday night and several Lakers players listened in to the call.

James and Davis are among a host of other Laker greats who paid their respects to Bryant.

Magic Johnson called Bryant "the greatest Laker of all-time." Shaquille O'Neal said that there were "no words to express the pain" he was feeling. Phil Jackson said that Bryant "transcended the norm." Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said he was "much more than an athlete."

The Lakers' Tuesday night matchup against the Clippers was postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date.

Tipoff for Friday's contest against the Trail Blazers is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

More Coverage of Kobe Bryant's Death: