The four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for COVID-19 are now symptom-free, GM Sean Marks announced in a conference call on Wednesday.

The update comes more than two weeks after four Nets players were announced to have tested positive for the coronavirus. At the time, one player exhibited symptoms of the virus while the other three were asymptomatic. Kevin Durant later revealed that he was one of the members who tested positive.

Brooklyn's players and staff were tested for COVID-19 through a private company following the team's trip to Los Angeles in early March. All members of the traveling party were informed to isolate and are now confirmed by Marks to be symptom-free.

Prior to the Nets' update, the Lakers announced on Tuesday that all players completed a 14-day quarantine and are symptom-free of the virus. Two members of the team were announced to have tested positive on March 19 and were asymptomatic.

The majority of Lakers players were tested for COVID-19 on March 18 following the positive results from the Nets. Brooklyn and Los Angeles faced each other on March 10 prior to the suspension of the NBA season.

The Nets and Lakers' diagnoses followed positive cases from Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons. Jazz players and team personnel were cleared of the virus on March 27 by the Utah Department of Health. Wood has also "fully recovered" from the coronavirus, according to his agent. At least 10 NBA players were announced to have tested positive since the season's suspension.

There are more than 796,000 confirmed cases of the virus globally across at least 171 countries.