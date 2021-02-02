Report: Hawks Investigate Fans Ejected in LeBron Incident

The Hawks are investigated an incident on Monday night in which four fans were ejected after exchanging words with LeBron James, Atlanta CEO Steve Koonin told The Athletic.

Referees briefly stopped the Lakers' win at State Farm Arena in the fourth quarter after James appeared to argue with fans sitting courtside. One of the ejected fans, Juliana Carlos explained her side of the story late Monday night and alleges James cursed at her and her husband.

James acknowledged the back-and-forth with Carlos and other fans postgame. He said he was not bothered by the exchange and he didn't believe the fans should have been ejected.

"I'm happy fans are back in the building," James told the media. "I miss that interaction, I need that interaction. We as players need that interaction."

"There was a back-and-forth between two grown men, and we said our piece. ...I didn't think they should have been kicked out."

The four-time Finals MVP scored Los Angeles' final nine points in a 107-99 win, finishing the night with 21 points on 5-12 from the field.

The Hawks are one of 10 NBA teams currently allowing fans at the arena. Atlanta also allows spectators to sit courtside despite the continuing COVID-19 crisis.