Report: Hawks Investigate Fans Ejected in LeBron Incident

SI.com
NBA
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
LeBron James Has Verbal Spat With Fan Court Side
LeBron James Has Verbal Spat With Fan Court Side

Report: Hawks Investigating Fans Ejected After Exchange With LeBron James

Author:
Publish date:

The Hawks are investigated an incident on Monday night in which four fans were ejected after exchanging words with LeBron James, Atlanta CEO Steve Koonin told The Athletic. 

Referees briefly stopped the Lakers' win at State Farm Arena in the fourth quarter after James appeared to argue with fans sitting courtside. One of the ejected fans, Juliana Carlos explained her side of the story late Monday night and alleges James cursed at her and her husband. 

James acknowledged the back-and-forth with Carlos and other fans postgame. He said he was not bothered by the exchange and he didn't believe the fans should have been ejected.

"I'm happy fans are back in the building," James told the media. "I miss that interaction, I need that interaction. We as players need that interaction."

"There was a back-and-forth between two grown men, and we said our piece. ...I didn't think they should have been kicked out."

The four-time Finals MVP scored Los Angeles' final nine points in a 107-99 win, finishing the night with 21 points on 5-12 from the field.

The Hawks are one of 10 NBA teams currently allowing fans at the arena. Atlanta also allows spectators to sit courtside despite the continuing COVID-19 crisis.

YOU MAY LIKE

Houston Rockets guard John Wall reacts
Play
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Are Rolling After James Harden Trade

Despite the early-season drama, the Rockets have been getting it done on the defensive end.

kawhi-leonard-all-star-game
Play
NBA

Report: NBA Eyes March 7 For All-Star Game, Skills Events

Both the All-Star Game and a slate of skills competitions will be held across one night, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuna Jr.
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Baseball: Atlanta Braves Team Outlook

Get the inside scoop! 2021 fantasy baseball player profiles, team analysis and stat projections for Atlanta Braves hitters and pitchers

USATSI_15178701
Play
Gambling

Super Bowl LV Betting Odds and Line Movement: What are Bettors Targeting in Early Wagering?

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down which early proposition bets are receiving the most action.

Bradley Beal
Play
NBA

Report: Wizards' Bradley Beal Has Not Indicated Desire to Be Traded

Bradley leads the NBA in scoring at 34.9 points per game, but the Wizards are just 4-12 on the season.

Auburn Tigers guard Sharife Cooper takes a shot against the Alabama Crimson
Play
NBA

NBA Draft Stock Watch: Who Is Rising?

Examining 10 of the most intriguing names in college basketball right now.

lebron-james-los-angeles-lakers
Play
NBA

Report: Hawks Investigate Fans Ejected in LeBron Incident

Four fans were escorted out of State Farm Arena on Monday night after allegedly yelling obscenities at LeBron James.

A football sits on the field at Texas Tech's stadium
Play
College Football

Inside College Football's Recruiting Reckoning

Amid pending NCAA legislation on multiple issues, the transfer portal is exploding. But is there room for everyone to find a destination?