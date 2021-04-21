Anthony Davis to Return From Injury Against Mavericks

SI.com
Anthony Davis to Return From Achilles Injury, Calf Strain vs. Mavericks

Lakers power forward Anthony Davis says he will return from an achilles injury and a calf strain on Thursday against the Mavericks. Davis has missed the last 30 games and hasn't appeared in a game since Feb. 15. 

"I feel 100% healthy," Davis said.

The Lakers big-man returned from tendonosis in his right Achilles tendon when he re-aggravated the injury against the Nuggets in Febraury. Davis exited the game after colliding with Denver center Nikola Jokic. 

Davis has missed 35 games this season, but he is averaging 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds in his 23 appearances. Los Angeles has also been without forward LeBron James since March 20 when he sprained his ankle

The Lakers signed center Andre Drummond to bolster their roster during James and Davis's absences. If Davis returns on Thursday, it would be the first time Drummond will plays alongside either All-Star. 

The Lakers will travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Thursday night. Tip-off is slated for 9:30 p.m. ET.

