Sports Illustrated home
NBA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: NBA Investigating Lonzo Ball and Kyle Lowry Sign-and-Trade Deals

Author:
Publish date:

The NBA is investigating potential tampering violations involving the sign-and-trade deals involving the Bulls' acquisition of Lonzo Ball and the Heat's deal for Kyle Lowry, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

The probe will investigate "illegal contact among teams and players ahead of the opening of free agency on Monday at 6 p.m. ET," per the report. Team executives, agents and players involved have been notified of the investigation. 

The Pelicans traded Ball to Chicago on a four-year deal worth $85 million for wing Garrett Temple on his new three-year, $15.5 million contract and guard Tomas Satoransky, per ESPN. But the deal hasn't been finalized yet and is subject to change, according to Wojnarowski.

Miami sent guard Goran Dragić and forward Precious Achiuwa to the Raptors in exchange for Lowry, who got a three-year, $85 million deal with the sign-and-trade. 

There was no mention of specific violations or instances that the NBA is examining. But penalties for sign-and-trade violations were elevated in 2019, raising the maximum fine for teams to $10 million. Other penalties include the suspension of team executives, forfeiting of draft picks and voiding of contracts. 

As part of the investigation, team executives can have their telephone records, text messages and emails randomly audited.

More NBA Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyle Lowry defending Lonzo Ball.
NBA

Report: NBA Investigating Ball, Lowry Sign-and-Trade Deals

Penalties for sign-and-trade violations can include the suspension of team executives, forfeiting of draft picks and voiding of contracts.

Eliud Kipchoge wins men's marathon at 2020 Olympics
Olympics

Kenya's Kipchoge Wins Back-to-Back Marathon Golds

Kipchoge is just the third man to win gold medals in back-to-back Olympics marathons, posting a winning time of 2:08:38.

omar-vizquel-domestic-abuse-allegations
MLB

Omar Vizquel Sued by Autistic Batboy for Sexual Harassment

The plaintiff is a former batboy for the Birmingham Barons, a Double-A team for the Chicago White Sox previously managed by Vizquel.

alvarez-team-usa-baseball
Olympics

Team USA Baseball's Alvarez Medals In Tokyo, Sochi Olympics

In some sports, like Alvarez's speed skate in 2014, you can win silver. But in baseball on Saturday, Team USA lost out on gold.

James Borrego
NBA

Report: Hornets, Borrego Finalizing Contract Extension

The head coach had one year remaining on his initial four-year deal with the team.

Dani-Alves-Richarlison-Brazil-Gold-Olympics
Olympics

Brazil Wins Olympic Gold Again, Beats Spain in ET

Dani Alves is now an Olympic champion, too, after Malcom's 108th-minute winner vs. Spain.

allyson-felix-11th-medal
Olympics

Allyson Felix's Dignified Finish Sets Up a Promising Future

As the U.S. women took gold in the 4x400 relay, the 11-time medalist finished her Olympic career in style and graciously ceded the spotlight to the future of the sport.

ariel-torres-karate-tokyo
Olympics

Ariel Torres Wins the First-Ever U.S. Karate Medal

But he'll have to wait a long time for another Olympic moment. His sport made its debut in Tokyo, but it's not on the program for Paris 2024 and there's no guarantee of future inclusion.