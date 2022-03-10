Russell Westbrook’s trying first season with the Lakers reached a tipping point this week when the star guard detailed harassment both he and his family have endured from fans since arriving in L.A.

The criticism surrounding the former MVP drew the attention of Stephen Curry who, like Westbrook, is a devoted husband and father of three.

The two-time MVP shared details of a conversation he had with Westbrook following Golden State’s loss to L.A. last Saturday in a recent interview with Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

“I told him when we played them in L.A. a couple of days ago that I respect how he’s handled the whole year just in terms of everything he’s been saying and how he’s been handling himself and protecting his family,” the Warriors guard said. “It is the nature of the beast. And in a certain perspective, they build you up to break you down. The real ones who have done amazing things in this league know what that means. He’s a professional, and I’m proud of the way he’s conducting himself and I’m there for him.”

Westbrook revealed following the Lakers’ loss to the Spurs on Monday that he took exception to the now-infamous nickname “Westbrick,” saying the constant name-calling has both disrespected his family name and influenced his wife and three children to no longer attend home games.

Curry, a three-time NBA Champion and two-time MVP, has persevered through his own share of negative fan feedback during his career despite his success and positive public image.

Curry adamantly denounced those who have made it a point go out of their way to make Westbrook’s struggles on the floor about more than the game itself before telling Haynes that he stands by his fellow NBA 75th Anniversary Team member.

“The fan perspective, it is kind of B.S. when it crosses the line in terms of attacking somebody personally, their name, and not keeping it to just basketball,” Curry said. “That’s why we’re all here is because of basketball. But at the end of the day, you have to do what you have to do to speak up for yourself and also understand that the guys that know what’s going on in this league respect the type of player he is. Russ definitely has my support.”

Curry is the latest NBA legend to voice their support for Westbrook in recent days. Earlier this week, Lakers great Magic Johnson, also a Top 75 honoree, called for Laker Nation to “rally around the Westbrook family and support them.”

More NBA Coverage:

For more on the Los Angeles Lakers, head over to All Lakers.