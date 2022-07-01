Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NBA

John Wall to Clippers Is Official, Klutch Sports Says

Nearly four days after securing his release from the Rockets, former All-Star John Wall is officially a member of the Clippers.

The veteran point guard’s agency, Klutch Sports Group, announced Friday Wall has agreed to a two-year, $13.2 contract with Los Angeles. 

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday the 31-year-old intended to sign with the Clippers shortly after Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported he reached a buyout agreement with Houston. Wall, who exercised his player option for next season on June 27, agreed to surrender $7 million of his $47.4 million contract in order to enter free agency, per Haynes.

A five-time All-Star during his nine seasons with the Wizards, Wall has all the tools to become an ideal fit beside a returning Kawhi Leonard and a healthy Paul George. Of course, the former No. 1 pick’s health troubles in the last five years gives Clippers supporters plenty of reason for concern.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Wall played 41 games in 2017–18 due to nagging knee injuries, and appeared in only 32 games the following season due to a season-ending left heel injury. In February 2019, Wall suffered a ruptured left Achilles tendon after slipping and falling in his home, leading to an extended absence that kept him off the court for the entire ‘19–’20 season.

Wall’s time in Washington ended in December 2020 when he was dealt to the Rockets for Russell Westbrook along with a 2023 draft pick. He made his return later that month and went on to average 20.9 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 40 starts. 

After reaching a mutual decision with Rockets brass to step away from the team prior to last season, Wall has a chance to resurrect his career on a title contender heading into his 11th year. For his career, Wall boasts averages of 19.1 PPG, 9.1 APG and 4.3 RPG.

More NBA Coverage:

Breaking
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers

YOU MAY LIKE

Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson.
Play
NFL

Medical Examiner’s Office Releases Cause of Death for Ferguson

He died at his North Baltimore home in June.

By Dan Lyons
dCOVunfollow_H
NFL

The Art of the Unfollow

When Kyler Murray grew frustrated with his Cardinals contract, he made one of the most predictable moves in the NFL: He deleted any reference to his team from his social media. What’s that about?

By Michael Rosenberg
Houston Rockets guard John Wall reacts
Play
NBA

Grading John Wall's Deal With the Clippers

The former Houston point guard will join Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in Los Angeles.

By Michael Pina
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) dribbles the ball against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry
Play
NBA

Woj: Warriors Title Played a Role in KD’s Trade Request

The Nets superstar won two NBA championships during his three seasons with Golden State.

By Jelani Scott
Jalen Hurts screams in celebration for the Eagles.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings, Auction Values

There is no offseason! Get the updated fantasy football rankings and auction values for the 2022 NFL season.

By Michael Fabiano
Mick Schumacher smiling
Formula1

Fuel for Thought: Schumacher on British GP, State of Haas F1, More

The 23-year-old German may hail from Formula One royalty, but he’s made a name for himself rising through the ranks.

By Madeline Coleman
Minnesota Twins play-by-play man Dick Bremer
Extra Mustard

Twins Broadcaster Has His Soul Ripped Out After Back-to-Back Walk-Off Losses

Minnesota play-by-play man Dick Bremer has must-hear call after devastating defeat.

By Jimmy Traina
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during the first half of Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.
Play
WNBA

What We Know About Brittney Griner’s Detention in Russia

The Mercury center has been in custody since mid-February, when she was arrested on drug charges outside of Moscow.

By Ben Pickman