There’s no bigger fan of Warriors guard Steph Curry than his younger brother, Seth.

The 31-year-old Nets sharpshooter has developed into one of the league’s most coveted reserve wings due to his offensive efficiency.

Seth has forged his own path as an important piece for the Nets, a role that he prefers over the potential of teaming up with his older brother Steph.

“I’ve thought about it as people bring it up, but to me personally, I enjoy kind of being away from him, trying to create my own path and do my own thing,” Seth told Warriors insider Monte Poole.

“You never know what the future holds. I wouldn’t be against it, but it’s definitely not my preferred choice to be on the same team as him definitely right now. I also like competing against him and trying to beat the best.”

The Curry brothers were teammates in 2013 with the Warriors, when Seth appeared in six games after joining the franchise as an undrafted free agent.

The younger Curry just concluded his 10th NBA season, and put together one of his best offensive seasons yet. He averaged a career-best 15.0 points per game on 48.7% shooting overall and a robust 42.2% mark from three.

More NBA Coverage: