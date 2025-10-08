NBA 100: Ranking the Top Five Rookies for 2025–26
Sports Illustrated’s NBA 100 ranking is back ahead of the 2025–26 season. Along with the top 100 NBA players, we also ranked the top five rookies below.
NBA 100: Nos. 100–51, Nos. 50–11 and the top 10 will be unveiled on Thursday.
1. Cooper Flagg, Mavericks G/F
He could be a franchise player in time. But this season the No. 1 pick’s defensive skills, intensity and feel for the game should make him the rookie with the greatest impact on his team.
2. Dylan Harper, Spurs PG
Point guards with Harper’s size (6' 6") and three-level scoring ability are rare. The idea of a Harper- Wembanyama partnership is compelling—and frightening.
3. Tre Johnson, Wizards SG
He slipped to No. 6 in the draft, but a star may have fallen into Washington’s lap. The shooting guard has a complete offensive game and shot the cover off the ball in his lone year at Texas.
4. VJ Edgecombe, 76ers SG/SF
The Baylor guard should be one of the league’s most exciting rookies because of his highlight-reel athleticism. Expect Edgecombe to play a key role early in Philadelphia.
5. Kon Knueppel, Hornets SG/SF
The elite shooting (40.6 from three at Duke) is the first thing you notice, but the 6’ 7” wing will impact the game in other ways for the Hornets, thanks to his basketball IQ and playmaking chops.
