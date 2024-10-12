Betting Odds for 76ers vs. Celtics NBA Preseason Game
The Philadelphia 76ers will take on their first back-to-back set on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics.
A little over 24 hours after tipping off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Sixers will engage in a rivalry matchup that won’t count for anything.
Considering the circumstances, the Sixers aren’t likely to give Boston a true look at their tweaked roster. Since Tyrese Maxey and Paul George both played on Friday night, it would be surprising to see the All-Stars collect a second-straight game.
As for Joel Embiid, he has yet to show face in the preseason. Against the New Zealand Breakers and the Timberwolves, Embiid was ruled out due to rest. Earlier this week, it was revealed Embiid did not make the trip to Iowa for the Timberwolves matchup. it’s unclear if he’ll join the trip at any point or not, but the big man’s status for Saturday night is likely doubtful.
The game will serve as an opportunity for reserve guys to get some extended run. As for the players fighting for a roster spot, they could have an opportunity to prove why they belong.
The Sixers are looking to pick up win No. 2, after falling short to the Timberwolves with a 121-111 loss.
76ers vs. Celtics: Game Details
Preseason Game 3
Date: Saturday, October 12
Time: 8:00 PM ET.
Location: TD Garden
Game Odds
Spread: Celtics -7
Moneyline: BOS -300, PHI +235
Total O/U: 220.5
