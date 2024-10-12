All 76ers

Betting Odds for 76ers vs. Celtics NBA Preseason Game

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics will match up on Saturday night.

Justin Grasso

Feb 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes in for a dunk as Philadelphia 76ers forward Darius Bazley (25) and guard Ricky Council IV (16) look on during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia 76ers will take on their first back-to-back set on Saturday night against the Boston Celtics.

A little over 24 hours after tipping off against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Sixers will engage in a rivalry matchup that won’t count for anything.

Considering the circumstances, the Sixers aren’t likely to give Boston a true look at their tweaked roster. Since Tyrese Maxey and Paul George both played on Friday night, it would be surprising to see the All-Stars collect a second-straight game.

As for Joel Embiid, he has yet to show face in the preseason. Against the New Zealand Breakers and the Timberwolves, Embiid was ruled out due to rest. Earlier this week, it was revealed Embiid did not make the trip to Iowa for the Timberwolves matchup. it’s unclear if he’ll join the trip at any point or not, but the big man’s status for Saturday night is likely doubtful.

The game will serve as an opportunity for reserve guys to get some extended run. As for the players fighting for a roster spot, they could have an opportunity to prove why they belong.

The Sixers are looking to pick up win No. 2, after falling short to the Timberwolves with a 121-111 loss.

Feb 27, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reaches in to try to strip the ball from Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

76ers vs. Celtics: Game Details

Preseason Game 3

Date: Saturday, October 12

Time: 8:00 PM ET.

Location: TD Garden

Game Odds

Spread: Celtics -7

Moneyline: BOS -300, PHI +235

Total O/U: 220.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

