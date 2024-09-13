Former Philadelphia 76ers Forward Named as 'Dream' Trade Target
While the Philadelphia 76ers made many impactful additions this summer, there were some notable departures as well. Following a strong campaign in 2024, veteran Nic Batum opted to return to the LA Clippers in free agency.
Batum first came to Philly as part of the James Harden trade. It didn't take long for him to enter the fold and quickly be the best addition from the return package. Between his outside shooting and passing at the power forward position, Batum was an ideal complement to Joel Embiid in the frontcourt.
The journeyman forward did a little bit of everything for the Sixers, averaging 5.5 PPG, 4.2 RPG, and 2.2 APG. He also shot just below 40% from beyond the arc on three attempts per game.
The Philadelphia 76ers on SI show is available on Spotify, Apple, and Amazon streaming platforms.
As the new-look roster gets ready to begin the 2024-25 season, Batum's departure has been cited a lot when talking about the Sixers' summer. Primarily because the power forward position is seen as an area of improvement.
Before he even suits back up for the Clippers, Batum is already being connected to the Sixers again. Earlier this week, the people at Bleacher Report listed him as a realistic dream trade target for Philly.
The one player who seemed circumstantial was Martin, who Philadelphia re-signed with his rights to a short $16 million deal (second season non-guaranteed). It's difficult to say who they'd target, but the 76ers may miss Nicolas Batum, an important playoff contributor. The Clippers may not want Martin back (they originally sent him to Philadelphia), but Batum would help round out the Sixers' forward rotation.
It goes without saying that keeping Batum would have been a major win for the Sixers. Even with all the new additions they've made, his skill set could still help them as they attempt to contend for a championship this upcoming season.