10-Time NBA All-Star Urges Timberwolves to Pursue Joel Embiid Trade
Former Boston Celtics guard Paul Pierce doesn’t believe in the Philadelphia 76ers’ current ability to contend for a title. The 10-time NBA All-Star suggests that the Sixers should lean more into a rebuild ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.
As long as the Sixers employ the MVP big man Joel Embiid, they won’t be slowing down their pursuit of a championship. Therefore, Pierce suggests the Sixers should consider moving on so they can start retooling. And Pierce wants to see the Minnesota Timberwolves give up a ton to strike a major Embiid deal.
Kicking around some hypothetical Embiid scenarios on ‘KG Certified,’ Pierce initially mentioned that the Los Angeles Lakers should pursue the veteran big man. While the Lakers are known to be in the market for a center, a high-profile acquisition like Embiid would be out of their range.
As for the Timberwolves, they have plenty of talent surrounding the face of the franchise, Anthony Edwards.
“Embiid to Minnesota! All of them! Whoever! Take whoever,” Pierce said.
“Take all of that. You're trying to open up because they got the No. 3 pick. They’re keeping this pick because we’re rebuilding, but we got some assets over here.”
Kevin Garnett dropped some names to throw in a hypothetical deal between the Sixers and the Timberwolves. Julius Randle? Check. Donte DiVincenzo? Check. Naz Reid? Check. Rob Dillingham? Check. Rudy Gobert? Yes, Gobert as well.
“Here, you got them all! Come here, big fella!” Pierce finished.
As much as Minnesota could use a little shake-up, a deal for Embiid would be too much risk for them to take on. Currently, Embiid’s health is at its most questionable. He underwent a second knee surgery in under two years. After playing just 39 games two seasons ago, Embiid appeared on the court for just 19 games this past season. The Timberwolves came up short of winning the Western Conference Finals, but they made it far enough to warrant keeping the core together.
When it comes to the Sixers, they have made it clear that they are riding with Embiid—injury concerns or not. When the Sixers put together their current core, it was built with Embiid as the head of the snake in mind. They know this roster can only go as far as he helps take them. Just 19 games of action were not enough to make Philly’s front office feel like it’s time to break up the band.
As much as former players and analysts believe Embiid and the Sixers should go their separate ways, that idea is simply not a reality right now. Barring any shocking changes, the Sixers are going to keep the star trio of Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey together for the 2025-2026 run.