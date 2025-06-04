All 76ers

10-Time NBA All-Star Urges Timberwolves to Pursue Joel Embiid Trade

Paul Pierce wants to see the Timberwolves try to go all-in to acquire Joel Embiid from the 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Dec 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dunks the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) dunks the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Boston Celtics guard Paul Pierce doesn’t believe in the Philadelphia 76ers’ current ability to contend for a title. The 10-time NBA All-Star suggests that the Sixers should lean more into a rebuild ahead of the 2025-2026 NBA season.

As long as the Sixers employ the MVP big man Joel Embiid, they won’t be slowing down their pursuit of a championship. Therefore, Pierce suggests the Sixers should consider moving on so they can start retooling. And Pierce wants to see the Minnesota Timberwolves give up a ton to strike a major Embiid deal.

Kicking around some hypothetical Embiid scenarios on ‘KG Certified,’ Pierce initially mentioned that the Los Angeles Lakers should pursue the veteran big man. While the Lakers are known to be in the market for a center, a high-profile acquisition like Embiid would be out of their range.

As for the Timberwolves, they have plenty of talent surrounding the face of the franchise, Anthony Edwards.

“Embiid to Minnesota! All of them! Whoever! Take whoever,” Pierce said.

“Take all of that. You're trying to open up because they got the No. 3 pick. They’re keeping this pick because we’re rebuilding, but we got some assets over here.”

Kevin Garnett dropped some names to throw in a hypothetical deal between the Sixers and the Timberwolves. Julius Randle? Check. Donte DiVincenzo? Check. Naz Reid? Check. Rob Dillingham? Check. Rudy Gobert? Yes, Gobert as well.

“Here, you got them all! Come here, big fella!” Pierce finished.

As much as Minnesota could use a little shake-up, a deal for Embiid would be too much risk for them to take on. Currently, Embiid’s health is at its most questionable. He underwent a second knee surgery in under two years. After playing just 39 games two seasons ago, Embiid appeared on the court for just 19 games this past season. The Timberwolves came up short of winning the Western Conference Finals, but they made it far enough to warrant keeping the core together.

Joel Embii
Feb 22, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

When it comes to the Sixers, they have made it clear that they are riding with Embiid—injury concerns or not. When the Sixers put together their current core, it was built with Embiid as the head of the snake in mind. They know this roster can only go as far as he helps take them. Just 19 games of action were not enough to make Philly’s front office feel like it’s time to break up the band.

As much as former players and analysts believe Embiid and the Sixers should go their separate ways, that idea is simply not a reality right now. Barring any shocking changes, the Sixers are going to keep the star trio of Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey together for the 2025-2026 run.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News