17-Year NBA Veteran Uses Kobe Bryant to Set Example for Jalen Green
The Houston Rockets’ major comeback attempt in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs came up short on Sunday night. The Golden State Warriors are moving on, while the second-seeded Rockets are on the wrong end of a series upset. As a result, the former first-round pick, Jalen Green, is catching plenty of heat.
Former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Lou Williams spoke on the reactions to Green’s disappointing playoff run, urging everybody to pump the brakes.
“I’ve heard the talks about them moving him,” Williams said on FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back.’
“The only way you consider moving a guy like Jalen Green is if you have a real chance at going and getting a Ja Morant or a Kevin Durant. One of these guys who are an obvious franchise changer. Other than that, you stay put. You hold your cards where you are.”
This year, Green played all 82 games for the second season in a row. He posted averages of 21 points, three assists, and five rebounds, while hitting on 42 percent of his field goals and 35 percent of his threes.
When Green competed in his first playoff series, his numbers took a dip. The Rockets' standout averaged 13 points per game on just 37 percent shooting from the field and 30 percent shooting from three. The public’s initial reaction is that the Rockets should upgrade by moving on from Green immediately. Williams points to the NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, using him as an example to encourage the Rockets to remain patient.
“You have a nice, young nucleus. Granted, he did struggle in these playoffs, but it was his first introduction,” Williams continued. “Imagine if the Lakers turned their backs on Kobe [Bryant] when he played how he played against the Utah Jazz when he was such a young player. You go out there, have your experiences, have your ups and downs, and you wipe yourself off and you go in the summer and make adjustments on how you can be a better basketball player.”
A lot of pressure comes from being the second-overall pick. Being that Green was “the other top guy” in the draft that was heavily focused on Victor Wembanyama, the expectations for Green’s NBA run were high. He’s done well enough for himself to earn a $105 million contract, but he doesn’t have a postseason series win under his belt.
In a league that’s become less patient with homegrown players, Green becomes one of the latest high-end lottery picks to potentially find himself in the trade rumor mill this offseason.