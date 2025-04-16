2 Former Sixers Join Exclusive NBA Club This Season
Playing every outing of an 82-game season is difficult, especially if heavy minutes are involved. This year, just 11 players have joined the exclusive NBA club of appearing in all 82 games of the 2024-2025 regular season. Two of them happen to be former members of the Sixers.
San Antonio Spurs forward Julian Champagnie has had quite the journey throughout the early stages of his NBA career. After his run at St. John’s, Champagnie went undrafted in 2022. The Sixers brought him on as a two-way player ahead of the 2022-2023 season.
With the Sixers, Champagnie appeared in only two games. Most of his time was spent with the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G League.
By February of his rookie season, Champagnie was waived. The San Antonio Spurs claimed him and had the undrafted rookie appear in 15 games. By July, Champagnie had re-signed with the Spurs. Last year, he appeared in 74 games for the Spurs, collecting 59 starts. He averaged seven points and three rebounds, knocking down 37 percent of his threes.
Year three went well for Champagnie. In 82 games, he posted averages of 10 points, four rebounds, and one assist. The young veteran knocked down 37 percent of his threes throughout the year.
Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Buddy Hield was the other former Sixer to join the club. Hield played for the Sixers just last season. Philadelphia acquired him from the Indiana Pacers at the 2024 trade deadline.
Playing in every game for the Sixers after getting traded, Hield ended up seeing the court for a career-high 84 games last year. In the 32 games he played with the Sixers, Hield averaged 12 points on 39 percent shooting from beyond the arc.
The Sixers cut ties with Hield via sign-and-trade with the Golden State Warriors. In his first year out west, Hield produced 11 points per game on 37 percent shooting from three.