2-Time NBA All-Star Big Man Assesses 76ers Rookies’ Preseason Debut
The Philadelphia 76ers had two 2024 draft picks make their preseason debut on Monday night against the New Zealand Breakers.
While the game didn’t count for anything and was played against an out-of-NBA opponent, the team can still come away from the game with some positives based on what their young prospects put on display in their first NBA preseason action.
In the Eyes of Andre Drummond…
Since making his return to the 76ers for a second stint, two-time NBA All-Star center Andre Drummond has established himself as a vocal leader within the organization.
For a player like Adem Bona, a rookie second-round pick out of UCLA, Drummond has served as a solid mentor so far.
On Monday night, the veteran big man noticed Bona was experiencing some understandable nervousness as he went out on the Wells Fargo Center floor for the first time. That led Drummond to get in the rookie’s ear and lend him some advice.
“The first time he came out, he was a little nervous, a little out of his body," Drummond explained. "I told him to take a deep breath. I was like, ‘Bro, you’re fine. Settle in and play the game.’ He went out there, got a few dunks, few points, blocked a few shots, got some rebounds, and he came back over like, ‘I’m good, I’m good.’”
Bona checked in for 15 minutes on Monday. He attempted two shots from the field and three free throws. While he struggled at the line, missing two of his foul shots, Bona made both of his field goals, finishing with five points. On the glass, he came down with four rebounds.
Defensively, Bona snatched up a couple of steals.
“He was great,” Drummond claimed. “…Just to see him snap out of that [nervousness] really quick and be ready to play is great for him. I’m really excited for him.”
Drummond doesn’t necessarily work closely with the first-rounder Jared McCain, considering the former Duke standout is surrounded by a group of veteran guards, but he’s seen plenty of positives out of the 16th overall pick over the past week.
“He’s a very good player,” Drummond said of McCain. “Very, very good player. I didn’t get to see much of him while he was at school. Being with him throughout all of September, seeing him today in the NBA game, I mean, he’s ready. He’s ready right now. You don’t get to see that too often with draft picks. They got to kind of work their way in, but from day one, he was at guys from the get-go. He was not scared at all, and you don’t see that too often. His ceiling is very high. I’m very, very excited for him.”
McCain checked in for a team-high 27 minutes on Monday. He scored 15 points while dishing out three assists and coming down with seven rebounds.
More 76ers on SI
76ers vs. New Zealand Breakers Game Reactions
Jared McCain Reacts to NBA Preseason Debut
Paul George Held Out of 76ers vs. Breakers Game