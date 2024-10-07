All 76ers

Will NBA Star Paul George Make 76ers Preseason Debut vs. Breakers?

What's Paul George's playing status against the New Zealand Breakers?

Justin Grasso

May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
May 3, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers forward Paul George (13) drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the first quarter during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
As the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2024 preseason opener is here, there is plenty of excitement surrounding the team, considering the presence of some new players. The nine-time All-Star Paul George joined the Sixers as arguably the top free agent available this past summer.

Last week, George traveled with the team to the Bahamas to participate in his first training camp run. The Sixers held five practice sessions, and George was a full participant from the jump.

Although George has gone through training camp without any known setbacks, he wasn’t able to confirm whether he would play in Monday’s preseason matchup against the New Zealand Breakers.

“I’m not sure when that time will be,” George said of his preseason debut target date. “Just kind of taking it one day at a time and getting myself prepared for the regular season.”

Will Paul George Make His 76ers Debut vs. Breakers?

According to Nick Nurse, George is not expected to play against the Breakers on Monday. It appears the Sixers are going to ease the star wing into the rotation as the preseason progresses.

Heading into the 2024 offseason, the Sixers were coming off of a first-round exit. It was the first time they failed to make it to the second round of the NBA Playoffs since the bubble run in 2020.

Knowing they would have a ton of cap space at the start of free agency, the Sixers were expected to go on a star hunt once again. Many rumors and reports suggested Paul George was the No. 1 target.

With a player option looming, George declined to return to the Los Angeles Clippers on his original deal. While the door was open for the Clippers to offer a long-term contract, George and his camp reportedly didn’t accept the terms. Eventually, the two parties mutually decided to split.

George entered free agency as one of the top players available. The nine-time All-Star was expected to meet with several teams, including the Sixers. In the end, he chose Philadelphia.

For the 2024-2025 NBA season and beyond, the Sixers will have George on board, hoping he’s the one to help push them past their previous ceiling.

