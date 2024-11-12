2-Time NBA All-Star Shows Support for 76ers Rookie's G League Debut
On Monday night, the Delaware Blue Coats took on the Maine Celtics as they looked to bounce back off of their opening night defeat to the Raptors 905.
Mike Longobardi and his staff would receive a huge boost on Sunday night, as it was announced that Adem Bona would be assigned to the G-League following the Philadelphia 76ers' overtime thriller against the Charlotte Hornets
Bona, who was drafted by the 76ers in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, has struggled to receive ample game time during his time in the NBA, appearing in six matches in which has averaged 1.2 points.
Nick Nurse has opted to run a small ball system highlighting Guerschon Yabusele, instead of the former UCLA center, when it has come for starter Andre Drummond to take a rest.
As the rookie center started the matchup against the Celtics' G-League affiliate, the aforementioned Drummond appeared courtside sporting a Bona jersey in support of his NBA teammate.
Bona wouldn't be the only Sixer player to play for the Blue Coats on Monday night, as two-way guard Lester Quinones made his debut in Wilmington following his stint in the NBA, in which he would only make two appearances.
As for Drummond and the Sixers, they will return to action on Tuesday night as they take on the New York Knicks in the opening match of the NBA Cup campaign, with tip-off in the Wells Fargo Center slated for 7:30. p.m. EST.
It could be the case that Drummond will take a back seat for the first time this season as Joel Embiid is slated to make his season debut, having been cleared on the NBA injury report.