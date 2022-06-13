2022 NBA Mock Draft: Sixers Land Versatile LSU Standout

The Philadelphia 76ers were fortunate to hold onto their first-round pick this year. After initially dealing away their 2022 first-rounder in the blockbuster trade that netted them James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers kept a condition on the pick that would allow them to keep it if Brooklyn defers.

The Nets waited until the first day of June to make their decision. At the deadline, the Nets decided to defer the pick to next season. Now, the Sixers will make their lone pick later this month at No. 23 overall.

Two years ago, the Sixers landed a steal in the early 20s when they snagged former University of Kentucky standout Tyrese Maxey. Could they land a young prospect who can come in and make an impact right away once again?

In a new mock draft put together by CBS Sports' Gary Parrish, the Sixers select LSU standout Tari Eason, who enters the NBA following his sophomore season with the Tigers.

"Eason was a breakout star at LSU after transferring following a so-so first season at Cincinnati. He's a versatile frontcourt option who can guard multiple positions and punish defenses in transition opportunities."

The 21-year-old Virginia-born forward attended multiple high schools in Washington. As a three-star prospect, Eason took his talents to Cincinnati for his freshman season. In 23 games, Eason drained 46-percent of his shots and put up seven points per game.

After his freshman campaign, Eason moved to the SEC and attended LSU for his sophomore effort. Although Eason didn't start for the Tigers, he averaged 24 minutes off the bench in 33 games and had quite the impact on his new team.

Taking 11 shots per game, Eason knocked down 52-percent of his attempts and put up 16 points per game. From three, he hit on 35-percent of his shots on 2.4 attempts per game. Now, the young standout will look to take his talents to the next level and could realistically end up in Philadelphia in a couple of weeks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

