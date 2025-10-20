3 Key Takeaways from Philadelphia 76ers' 2025 Preseason
On Friday night, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their preseason slate of games with a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, snapping the three-game losing streak that had followed the team since their opening match against the New York Knicks.
Justin Edwards’ struggles from the field have persisted
While the Philadelphia native had a breakout season with his hometown team last year, averaging 10.1 points per game on 45.5 percent shooting from the field, it appears Justin Edwards has taken a step back in the offseason.
These struggles could be seen during his six appearances in the NBA Summer League, as Edwards only converted on 36.6 percent of his shots from the field, which isn’t too much better than what he was doing in his rookie trip to Las Vegas and Salt Lake City.
But the second-year guard’s struggles from the field became most apparent in the Sixers' preseason games, as he only made 11.5 percent of his shots. While it could simply be the Philadelphia native getting reacclimated to playing again, it’ll be something to watch over the opening weeks of the regular season.
Dominick Barlow looks like he’s ready for more NBA-level action
While the Sixers may have signed Dominick Barlow to a two-way deal, meaning he’ll likely be playing in the G League for a chunk of the season, he may be ready for more chances in the NBA.
Throughout both the Summer League and preseason, Barlow has impressed for Philadelphia, averaging 9.5 points and 6.7 rebounds. Pair this with the way Nick Nurse has talked about him at times, the 22-year-old could be due for an extended stay with the Sixers.
Given the injuries that have already hit the Sixers' forward department, with Paul George still recovering from a procedure on his knee from the offseason, to Trendon Watford, who is currently battling a hamstring issue, Barlow may find himself on the court more often than not.
Quentin Grimes has slotted right back into the Sixers’ system
When Philadelphia departed for Abu Dhabi, Quentin Grimes was still not with the team, amid his negotiations regarding a new contract after the end of his rookie deal. While a new contract would not be reached, Grimes would return to Philadelphia after accepting his qualifying offer for the upcoming season.
While he sat out in the Sixers' loss against the Orlando Magic, Grimes made his return against the Timberwolves and showed that he hadn't lost a step despite being away from his team for some time, as he recorded 22 points and five assists.