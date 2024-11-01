3-Time NBA All-Star Sounded Off on Former Sixers Forward PJ Tucker
Last month, the Los Angeles Clippers made a critical decision regarding former Philadelphia 76ers forward PJ Tucker.
As the 2024-2025 NBA season is underway, the Clippers decided it would be best to allow Tucker to remove himself from team activities until they find a resolution for his future.
"P.J. is a pro who has achieved a lot in his career, and there's more he wants to accomplish," the Clippers said in a statement over the weekend. "We will continue working with P.J. and his representative to find the best situation for him moving forward."
At this point, Tucker's representation is searching for a potential trade.
Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas sounded off on the situation, attempting to offer Tucker his own version of a reality check via Gils Arena Show.
Gilbert Arenas’ Reaction
“You know who you are as a player. You started all 75 games last year, and you averaged 3.5 [points]. You know you wasn’t really a starter, just the situation you was in, you got the start. This year, came back, you wasn’t a starter. You can be you, or you can be Greek the Freak brother (Thanasis Antetokounmpo). If I gotta pay somebody $5 million, Thanasis will be paid $5 million before you, PJ! I’m sorry! How he presents himself—I know [Thanasis Antetokounmpo] is not going to poison the rest of the team. You should be more like Thanasis than acting like James Harden is all I’m saying. You was a champion, now you’re disgruntled. The Clippers are saying they don’t want you! The Clippers!”
Back in 2022, the Sixers pursued Tucker in free agency. After the veteran forward’s run with the Miami Heat, the Sixers were willing to invest quite a lot in the roleplayer, after seeing what he brought to the table in the NBA Playoffs in 2022.
Tucker landed a three-year deal worth over $30 million with the Sixers. When he appeared in 75 games during his first year in Philly, Tucker was a full-time starter, seeing the court for an average of 26 minutes per game. Over the course of the season, Tucker was heavily criticized due to his lack of production.
While Tucker started the 2023-2024 season in the Sixers’ starting lineup, he was traded after three games. Tucker ended up in the trade that helped the Clippers land James Harden. While LA attempted to utilize Tucker early on, he found himself out of the rotation quickly. In the end, he made 28 appearances. Tucker averaged two points and three rebounds with the Clippers.
Throughout the 2023-2024 season, Tucker’s name was tossed in trade and buyout rumors. That will end up being the case again this year, as Tucker isn’t expected to play for the Clippers anytime soon.