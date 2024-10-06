LA Clippers Release Statement on Former 76ers Forward
PJ Tucker’s time with the LA Clippers has not gone as expected since the NBA veteran was traded out west by the Philadelphia 76ers early on during the 2023-2024 season.
While Tucker would admit he didn’t desire a trade from the Sixers, he ended up in the deal that helped the Clippers land the disgruntled ten-time All-Star, James Harden.
Tucker embraced the change, but the Clippers didn’t have a role for him for long.
For most of the season, Tucker stuck to the bench. By the end of his first run in LA, Tucker appeared in just 28 games. Averaging 15 minutes of playing time, the veteran produced fewer than two points and averaged three rebounds.
Heading into the 2024 trade deadline, there was an expectation Tucker could see a trade or a buyout. Neither came to fruition. Tucker finished the year off with the Clippers and made a financial decision to lock in his final year’s salary by picking up his player option for the 2024-2025 season.
At this point, Tucker’s status within the Clippers’ organization remains the same. He doesn’t seem to have a role. As a result, he’s expected to be away from the team.
LA Clippers’ Statement on PJ Tucker
“We’ve have ongoing conversations with PJ throughout the offseason and have both decided that he won’t be with the team for the time being. PJ is a pro who has achieved a lot in his career and there’s more he wants to accomplish. We will continue working with PJ and his representative to find the best situation for him moving forward.”
Tucker is in the final season of his three-year deal. He initially signed the contract in 2022 with the 76ers. Tucker is set to make $11.5 million at 39 this season.
It appears a trade or potentially a buyout could be in the works for Tucker and the Clippers. As Tucker wants to continue to have a role in the NBA, it seems the Clippers still aren’t able to find him minutes in their rotation.
During Tucker’s first and only full season with the Sixers, he appeared in 75 games. The veteran forward produced four points and four rebounds per game while averaging 39 percent from three.
In the playoffs, Tucker started in 11 games and averaged five points and five rebounds.
It’s unclear what’s next for the veteran forward, but it seems his Clipper days are soon to be over.
