6-Time NBA All-Star Confident in Clippers Despite Loss of Paul George

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard remains confident in his team after they lost Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Nov 22, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forwards Paul George (13) and Kawhi Leonard (2) box out San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Heading into the 2024 offseason, the Los Angeles Clippers knew there was a chance the star trio of Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Paul George could split.

The Philadelphia 76ers kept a close eye on the situation, hoping to see George become a free agent as they were loaded with tons of cap space.

In the days leading up to the start of free agency, George declined a $48 million player option on his contract. It was only a matter of time before he signed a new deal. While a potential sign-and-trade to Golden State was on the table—as was a potential return to LA—George ultimately decided to part ways with the Clippers and join a new trio in Philadelphia with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

For a two-time champion, six-time All-Star like Kawhi Leonard, he doesn’t seem to be stressed over the loss.

“I don’t feel like it’s going to be hard for me, personally,” Leonard said as he prepares to head into the season without George for the first time in some years. “I didn’t look at—for anybody I’m on the court with—I don’t look at him to be my savior. I take in my own role and my challenges that I have to face each and every game and going in trying to dominate the game.”

Together, George and Leonard won over 65 percent of their games played together during a five-year stint in LA. Unfortunately, their postseason dreams were never met as health concerns played a major part in preventing them from making a desired championship run.

Leonard will stick around in LA long-term after signing a $153 million extension during the 2023-2024 season. As for George, he gets a fresh start on the 76ers, where he hopes to accomplish what he couldn’t before and win an NBA Championship.

