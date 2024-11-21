76ers All-Star Sets Record Straight on Team Meeting Narrative
The Philadelphia 76ers were shocked to see details of their postgame locker room meeting leak after Monday’s game against the Miami Heat. Joel Embiid addressed the report on Wednesday, displaying frustration with the anonymous tipster.
The Sixers’ nine-time All-Star Paul George was confused as well.
“I don't know how Shams [Charania] got the story or how that even leaked the whole meeting,” George said on ‘Podcast P,’ Presented by Wave Sports.
The fact that the meeting was leaked might be frustrating for those who were involved. However, the actual goal of the meeting was met, according to George.
“That's normal in the NBA,” George added. “Teams go through that. I've been on multiple teams where we'll, at some point, have a meeting and a check-in if things aren't going right. It was a positive conversation. It was healthy conversations. We're a team that cares, a team that naturally cares about what's going on with their team. They're going to have sit-downs. They're going to discuss how can we get back on track?”
The meeting took place after a disappointing game in Miami. With three-straight losses in the rearview, the Sixers got off to a hot start in Miami on Monday. By the third quarter, their double-digit lead evaporated. Just as quick as they lost the lead, the Sixers trailed by double-digits themselves.
By the end of the night, Philly had its fourth loss in a row. The Heat sent them to 2-11 on the year, leading Kyle Lowry to reportedly call for the postgame discussion.
So far, the meeting hasn’t resulted in anything positive enough to get the Sixers back on track. While Joel Embiid, a focal point of the meeting, had a much better showing on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies, his contributions didn’t result in a victory.
A loss to a shorthanded Grizzlies team led the Sixers to drop to 2-12 on the year. They have lost five in a row, and face questions surrounding the future availability of George, who suffered a hyperextended knee on Wednesday.
On Friday, the Sixers return home to host the Brooklyn Nets. They will look to bounce back after losing nine of their last ten games.