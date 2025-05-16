76ers Draft Prospect Offers Bold Statement at NBA Draft Combine
They are perhaps two of the most talked about dividing lines separating two halves of the Philadelphia 76ers fan base. Some are thrilled about this organization owning the third-overall selection in June's 2025 NBA Draft. Others have had a hard time finding their excitement as they're terrified that Daryl Morey and company will make the wrong decision.
Some say drafting Ace Bailey is a no-brainer. Others are praying the Sixers trade back.
All opinions are welcome and respected as this is a safe place, sort of.
Based on the time of day and whoever is speaking, contradictory phrases are everywhere. Dylan Harper is among the familiar faces who have tossed him compliments, but people are also worried. Reasonable statements can be made to support both ways of thinking.
It's easy to applaud Bailey's talent and ask why it only led to Third-Team All-Big Ten honors, an 8-12 record in the Big Ten Conference, and a sub-.500 record. Then again, there are always ten guys on the court during a basketball game, Bailey did earn a spot on the 2025 Big Ten All-Freshman Team.
Maybe there's only so much he can do. Maybe there are red flags, even if only minimal, and these are the types of things a 76ers fan based starved of winning wants its front office to pay attention to because one thing everyone can agree on is Philly can't screw up this decision or they'll be right back in the NBA Draft Lottery next May.
Potential 76ers target Ace Bailey shows off some of his confidence at the NBA Scouting Combine.
All eyes have been on the young future stars at the NBA Draft Combine. Many of the eyes belonging to citizens of the Delaware Valley (and 76ers fans all over the country) have been glued to former Rutgers Scarlet Knights star Ace Bailey.
There aren't many weaknesses in his game that can't be fixed, but his ability as a defender and shot selection has been mentioned a time or two. Recently he was asked about the latter and offered a confident response.
Is this supreme confidence or a red flag. It's been called both. You be the judge. Here's some positive feedback for those who are interested.
There is no sports town like Philly. Bailey will need thick skin and self-confidence if he is to succeed. If nothing else, we've seen both during this trip to Chicago. That will serve him well if the Sixers are a part of his NBA destiny.
How this organization will handle the third-overall selection will remain a discussion until Philly is on the clock. It's easy to see why everyone is nervous. This is a franchise-altering decision.