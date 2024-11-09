76ers Fans Draw Strong Conclusion About Key Player After Lakers Loss
Another game, another loss for the Philadelphia 76ers. This time, they came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on the road.
On Friday night, the Sixers wrapped up a tough three-game road trip out West. They head home winless.
Monday’s game, which featured Paul George for the first time this season, resulted in a tight loss. Wednesday’s game, the return of Paul George in LA to face the Clippers, ended with the Sixers losing the game and another key player to an injury.
Tyrese Maxey was seen grabbing at his hamstring in the second half against the Clippers. It turns out the veteran guard is dealing with a strain. He was ruled out for at least a week. Therefore, Maxey was not on the court for the matchup against the Lakers on Friday.
Kyle Lowry started over the one-time All-Star, but the absence offered the rookie Jared McCain a chance to see some extended minutes off the bench. While there wasn’t much to celebrate on Friday, as the Sixers were controlled by the Lakers for most of the game, McCain has a lot of support moving forward.
76ers Fans Want More McCain After a Loss vs Lakers
@HarrisMooreMM: Can’t wait to see McCain and Yabu with Embiid
@TeemoStreams: McCain is gonna be a stud! Yabusele at the 4 is gonna be awesome too.
@Sixerdaily: There is absolutely zero reasoning for Jared McCain not be in the rotation for the foreseeable future
@RBPhillyTake: Jared McCain should 100% start next game over Kyle Lowry. Not a doubt in my mind
@Liberty_Ballers: If Jared McCain doesn't stay in the rotation we riot
@PresidentEmbiid: Jared McCain may be a rookie but I probably trust him more than anybody else on the team outside of like 2-3 guys right now
McCain checked in for 26 minutes on Friday night. He put up 13 shots from the field, with seven of them coming from deep. McCain hit on four of his seven shots from deep. As he added two points from the charity stripe, he finished the game with 16 points. McCain notched the Sixers’ team-high in scoring on Friday.
The October 27 outing against the Indiana Pacers was the first time McCain checked in for over three minutes. He collected 17 minutes of action in that game. Since then, McCain played at least 12 minutes in all but one of the next four games.
Since the Pacers matchup, McCain has averaged nine points on 44 percent shooting from the field. He also put up two rebounds and two assists. It’s not clear if McCain will keep a role in Nick Nurse’s rotation when the Sixers get some key reinforcements back, but he’s gaining more support as the season plays out.