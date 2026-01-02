The Sixers Are Finally Giving Joel Embiid the Help That He's Long Lacked

For most of Joel Embiid's NBA career, the Sixers have only gone as far as he's been able to drag them. Their plus/minus has typically been otherworldly with him on the floor and mediocre without him.

Although Embiid has been rounding back into form as of late, this is the first year in which the Sixers no longer need him to carry them. He undeniably still raises their ceiling, but they have a solid floor either way due to the supporting cast around him.

That's a long overdue development for Embiid, who has previously bemoaned his lack of support.

Joel Embiid speaks on Jayson Tatum’s super team. 👀



🔗 Link in bio to watch the full episode! pic.twitter.com/1o2HCDebPH — Check Ball Show (@TheCheckBall) July 24, 2024

It also makes the Sixers a far bigger threat as long as they stay healthy.

Do the Sixers have a Big Four?

Tyrese Maxey has arguably supplanted Embiid as the face of the franchise this year, just as Embiid once predicted. Maxey is averaging a career-high 30.9 points, 7.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds in a league-leading 39.9 minutes per game. Not only is he on pace to be an All-Star starter for the first time in his career, but he has a credible All-NBA case, too.

The Maxey-Embiid two-man game remains the Sixers' bread-and-butter, much like the two-man game with Embiid and James Harden once was a few years ago. But unlike those early-2020s teams, the Sixers don't have to be overly reliant on that duo to carry the scoring load.

Rookie guard VJ Edgecombe has been a revelation this season. Not only is he a defensive menace, but he's canning nearly 38 percent of his 5.8 three-point attempts per game. He's one of only three rookies this season averaging at least 16 points, five rebounds and three assists, joining No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg and No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel.

Although Edgecombe has cooled off a bit after his historic start, he's showing no signs of hitting the rookie wall yet. He drilled the game-winning three-pointer against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday and finished with 23 points, five rebounds, four steals, three made three-pointers and two assists in the Sixers' win over the Dallas Mavericks on New Year's Day. He's making a case that the Sixers have a Big Four rather than a Big Three.

Paul George has fallen under the radar amidst that output from the Sixers' starting backcourt, particularly since he's shooting only 40.6 percent overall. However, he's averaging a well-rounded 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.3 steals in only 29.0 minutes per game, and he's still grading out well in defensive metrics. In fact, he's in the 96th percentile in Dunks and Threes' estimated defensive plus/minus.

Throughout his career, Embiid has typically had one co-star whom he could count on, from Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler to Harden and Maxey. This year, he has as many as three on any given night.

The rest of the supporting cast is stepping up, too

Beyond Maxey, Edgecombe and George, the Sixers are getting contributions up and down their roster.

Quentin Grimes, who's averaging 14.8 points, 4.2 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 three-pointers in 32.3 minutes per game, should be getting far more love in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation than he currently is. He's been a streaky long-range shooter, but his 5-of-7 night from deep against Dallas helped push that game out of reach.

After his 2024-25 campaign was foiled by a toe injury, Andre Drummond is having a bounce-back year with 7.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in only 20.6 minutes per game. He's largely managed to stave off Adem Bona for the primary backup role behind Embiid, although Bona is starting to come on strong lately as well. The Sixers are even toying with some two-big lineups in which Bona plays next to Embiid, which have shown promise in limited minutes.

Dominick Barlow is proving worthy of a standard NBA contract with 8.6 points and 5.3 rebounds in only 26.0 minutes per game, while fellow two-way signee Jabari Walker has also impressed, particularly as a rebounder. Jared McCain still hasn't found his groove, although he's shown flashes of his rookie-year form. And more help will soon be on the way once Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee) and Trendon Watford (adductor) return from their respective injuries.

Before Oubre went down in mid-November with an LCL injury, he started every game and was averaging 16.8 points and 5.1 rebounds in 34.8 minutes. When he returns, it bears watching whether he supplants Barlow in the starting lineup or if he and Grimes form a tandem of super-subs off the Sixers' bench. Watford could also be coming for Barlow's starting spot, as he's averaging a well-rounded 8.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists in only 20.4 minutes per game across 14 appearances.

With Embiid no longer at the peak of his powers, the Sixers can't rely on him like they once did. Thanks to Maxey, Edgeceombe and the rest of their supporting cast, they don't have to anymore. Although depth hasn't been a strong suit for the Sixers in recent years, they now go a legitimate nine or 10 deep when at full strength.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac and salary-cap information via RealGM.

Follow Bryan on Bluesky.