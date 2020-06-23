All76ers
76ers' Furkan Korkmaz is Interested in Becoming a Comedian off the Court

Justin Grasso

During the NBA's COVID-19 hiatus, Philadelphia 76ers players discovered their non-basketball related hobbies. The rookie Matisse Thybulle found Tik Tok. Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid continued to play video games, while Tobias Harris was finding good reads. Meanwhile, the Turkish veteran Furkan Korkmaz recently revealed that during his quarantine, the 22-year-old guard has been working on a comedy set.

"I've watched Trevor Noah's standup shows a couple times," Korkmaz told Sixers reporter Lauren Rosen on the latest 'Posted Up!' series. "I'm trying to get into standup shows so that I can make better jokes. I'm not the most funny guy in the world, but I think I have good jokes sometimes."

Not many Sixers fans have heard too much from Korkmaz over the last couple of seasons. As he's been a developmental player since he's joined the organization a few years back, Korkmaz hasn't demanded a ton of media attention. This year, that changed a bit, however. As Korkmaz flourished as a shooter and reached some significant career milestones, the young guard has garnered a notable amount of attention from the media throughout the 2019-2020 NBA season.

And as Sixers fans became familiar with Korkmaz's personality, the Turkish veteran has become a fan favorite in the City of Brotherly Love. Now, Korkmaz is trying to expand his range of talents by getting on the standup stage, potentially -- but he realizes he might have some competition on the team.

"Team dinners were Kyle O'Quinn standup shows," Korkmaz explained. "He's so funny -- he makes us laugh every time." That's not the first time O'Quinn's humor has been praised. Before the season was suspended, Sixers head coach Brett Brown made it known that O'Quinn is genuinely a funny guy. 

Also, 76ers veteran big man Al Horford mentioned that O'Quinn is "by far" the funniest guy in the team's group chat. Perhaps when the Sixers' quarantine is done officially, Korkmaz will come back to the locker room with better material to compete with the veteran big man, Kyle O'Quinn. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

